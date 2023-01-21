A leading watchdog claims that tens of millions of mail-in ballots in California went unaccounted for after the state implemented a universal mail-in voting program in November’s elections.
The Public Interest Legal Foundation found in an investigation that “after accounting for polling place votes and rejected ballots in November 2022, there were more than 10 million ballots left outstanding,” meaning “election officials do not know what happened to them.”
“It is fair to assume that the bulk of these were ignored or ultimately thrown out by the intended recipients,” the group said, adding that universal mail-in voting rules “have an insurmountable information gap.”
“The public cannot know how many ballots were disregarded, delivered to wrong mailboxes, or even withheld from the proper recipient by someone at the same address,” the report stated.
The group added that “226,250 mail ballots were rejected by election officials” in the 2022 midterm elections, many as a result of signature problems or late submissions.
Back in 2021, California joined a select group of states in implementing a controversial universal mail-in voting policy, where every voter in the state is sent a ballot to vote by mail before an election.
However, many experts contend that the practice is vulnerable to fraud and could have been instrumental in Joe Biden’s contentious election victory in 2020. Since then, many prominent Republicans and conservative activists have urged voters to vote in person on the day of the election.
© Copyright 2023 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
So much for the treasonous, destructive, unethical, socialist Democrat Party’s credible and secure elections.
“A leading watchdog claims that tens of millions of mail-in ballots in California went unaccounted for after the state implemented a universal mail-in voting program in November’s elections.”
This also means that tens of millions or more of the mail-in ballots could/can be manipulated by the treasonous, unethical, corrupt ruling Democrat Party in California or other Democrat ruled States.
Universal Mail-in ballot mail outs are the new American currenncy now used to first buy the election, then buy the politicians to either join, or be impressed into their Californian crime families, if not proactively, then passively in obedience, many already probably controleed or financed my Mexican Drug Cartels. There can be no other explanantion for the outright fraud where the Democrats control most if not all of the election controllables. Where is the Federal government oversight? ,,,,,In Joe’s Garage, probably as full of missing ballots as Top Secret documents.
Don’t you get tired of learning of all this B*ll S**T regarding voting and missing ballots that nobody knows how they got missing, or not counted correctly. Our elections are worst then an undeveloped 3rd world country.
Must be votes for Conservatives.