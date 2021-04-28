WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida tax collector has ordered her employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or risk being fired.
Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon told her 315 employees last week of her decision after doing research and concluding she could legally do it, she told the Palm Beach Post.
She said her employees have contact with the public and two workers tested positive last week. Many others tested positive earlier and one died.
The collector’s office is semi-autonomous and its revenue comes from a percentage of the taxes it collects for other agencies and from fees it charges for services such as issuing vehicle registrations.
“For every person who gets COVID, it costs our business money and it gives us an inability to meet our customer needs,” said Gannon, who was first elected in 2006. “I have a responsibility to protect my employees and the public.”
Gannon doesn’t know the exact number, but said most of her employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Some, however, have been hesitant, pointing to false claims that the vaccine can cause infertility, she said.
No deadline has been set and employees will be allowed to cite religious or medical reasons if they refuse, Gannon said. If they have neither and refuse to get vaccinated, they cannot return to work and must use up their vacation and other time-off allotment. Once that is used up, they will be fired if they don’t return within a short period, she said.
She said she is working with the county health department to set up vaccinations at her office’s worksites to make it easier for employees to get their shots.
I believe this is illegal.
It’s against the Nuremberg code to force vaccinations on a person, and informed consent overrides public policy. Federal law prohibits employers and others from using vaccines under EUA as a condition of employment. Each state has its own unique provisions for refusing a vaccine on medical, religious or philosophical grounds
It is. As a violation of the Nurerberg Code, not only is it against US law but international law as well. But I doubt that our cowardly courts will do anything to enforce the law.
SINCE when has the left cared if its legal or not, before pushing some insanity on us?
ESPECIALLY Seeing how many OTHER areas, i see the same thing going on at “GET THE SHOT OR GET FIRED!”..
And where is her scientific PROOF that a genetically engineered vaccine (which is illegal BTW) and affects the human RNA does NOT affect reproduction??????
RNA vaccines are not illegal….state the law that you think applies. I think you meant to say affect DNA, as the human body produces hundreds of millions of RNA a day. They created, used and destroyed by the human body every day. And the vaccine that use RNA are injected will not alter our DNA just the same as the RNA we make does not as it cannot.
PROOF what proof.. LIBERALS care not about proof, facts or logic.
It is not against Nuremberg code to force vaccinations. That is just an internet myth. Government has/does require vaccinations and breaks no international law/agreement. They did it with smallpox. Requiring vaccine to employees is more murky. Hospitals may have a reason to make it mandatory, but Walmart is a question not resolved by courts. Seems against some EEOC rules.
There is a difference between requiring Everyone to get ‘vaccine’ such as small pox, BACK WHEN IT HAPPENED< cause back then, everyone WANTED TO GET IT, and what the left is trying to push now..
As these vaccines have only an emergency approval, they are essentially experimental medications. It is against the Nuremberg code to experiment on human beings without their informed consent. By forcing these vaccinations they are violating that part of the Nuremberg Code, International, and Federal laws. It is also a violation of the ADA. Just how many laws are you willing to ignore so that you might feel safe? Or does it matter to you only when you are forced to do something you don’t want to or understand?
Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon???? Since when are you a dictator, Anne???? Anne, are you a clone of Dr. Fauci, who wants everyone locked up in their homes, the rest of their lives?
I wonder, when Desantis will give HER A PINK SLIP!
I say fire them so they can do a class action suit against her!
BETTER YET< fire her… AND KEEP them on the job.
I’m sure she ran this by Gov. Ron . Or maybe SHE needs to start wearing 3 or 4 masks, problem solved.
I have a feeling Palm Beach County will be getting a NEW tax collector soon.
This woman is obviously a Demented Democrat who is following the Socialist Agenda of her Party. She doesn’t belong in America!
She serves at the pleasure of the Governor. Fire her immediately.
I believe this is an elected position, I could be wrong.
SHE damn well needs to be canned…
COMMENTThe Governor needs to step in on this one. This cannot be allowed to happen. Since it’s not a private business, employees cannot be forced to take a vaccine to keep their job.
AND even if it WAS a private company, i STILL FEEL its wrong/illegal to tell folks ‘GET THE DAMN SHOT OR GET FIRED”
It’s legal to shout obscenities at a nun. That doesn’t make it the right thing to do.
“Some, however, have been hesitant, pointing to false claims that the vaccine can cause infertility, she said.”
While calling it a vaccine is a false claim one true claim is that it can kill you, as it most certainly has done to at least 80 persons in the United States already.
They have no long term examples to pull data from to substantiate the “false claim” talking point. Whether or not it causes infertility eventually is unknown.
From the CDC’s own site: Over 230 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through April 26, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 3,848 reports of death (0.0017%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.
The numbers may actually be higher as many deaths may not have been attributed to the vaccine but in fact were caused by it. To give the number perspective the flu vaccine has resulted in approximately 1500 deaths in the US since 1990.
AND who’s to say the powers that be at the CDC, are not FUDGING THOSE #s of deaths.. THEY ALREADY flat out admitted that they fudged the # of deaths, just to KEEP THE SCARE factor up.
Has there been any study to either prove or disprove the possibility? I can’t find any. All of the studies I have been able to find concentrate on acute adverse effects such as allergic reactions. As infertility would not be immediately apparent I doubt if there were any such reports.
So the tax collector is so versed in science that she can discern what is fact and what is not for a vaccine that has not been fully tested but instead was given emergency approval in its experimental stages and for which manufacturers are not being held liable for adverse effects. She, along with the entire medical community, do NOT know what sort of side effects will come from this ‘vaccine’. There are numerous reports (about 3800) of deaths and also many miscarriages and stillbirths along with other strange and unexplained symptoms and results.
If the woman wants to be part of the test group of the vaccine that is her right. If her employees would prefer not to be that is theirs.
This is probably a violation of HIPPA, and Titles V and VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
IT damn well SHOULD be a violation. BUT SINCE when have leftists cared if they break the law or not.
Covid was (past tense) a medical problem but is now a political problem caused by the efforts of state and local officials to impose dictatorial proclamations (not really “laws”) that endure long after the medical problem is essentially solved.
Rebel now, America, or quietly submit to communism.