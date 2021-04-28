WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of immigration advocacy groups is launching a $50 million effort aimed at defending President Joe Biden on immigration and pressuring lawmakers from both parties to pass a pathway to citizenship.
The effort, the details of which were shared first with The Associated Press on Wednesday, is aimed in part at making sure Democrats “actually deliver concrete change in people’s lives,” according to Lorella Praeli, the president of Community Change Action.
“People can no longer wait. And people are not going to absolve either party from delivering in this moment,” Praeli said. “We will not be shy about holding both or either accountable, particularly as we walk into next year, 2022 and beyond.”
The effort includes a $30 million commitment from a group of advocacy organizations calling themselves We Are Home, in addition to a $20 million commitment from a handful of other immigration groups, including the Mark Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us.
It kicks off with a $1.5 million television and digital ad campaign from We Are Home launching across five states and Washington, D.C., starting Saturday, and digital ads running in six more states.
The coalition of groups, which includes Community Change Action, the Service Employees International Union and the United Farm Workers, among others, is also planning nearly 60 events on May 1 for May Day. And it’s launching a paid field effort aimed at defending Democrats in difficult seats and supporting pro-immigrant “champions” in the House and the Senate to make sure they maintain strong support for a pathway to citizenship.
Praeli said that the groups are investing $2.5 million to $5 million over the next week on their field effort in key states and that part of the focus will be pressuring Democrats to embrace the use of reconciliation — an obscure parliamentary tool that allows lawmakers to pass some policy with 51 votes in the 100-member Senate rather than the 60 votes typically needed — to pass a pathway to citizenship.
“Our people delivered at the ballot box, and now it’s their time to use every tool available to them,” Praeli said. “Reconciliation is one of those tools.”
The Biden administration has signaled, however, it’s not interested in pursuing immigration reform through reconciliation and would prefer to pass legislation with bipartisan support — an unlikely goal, considering the sharp political polarization around immigration in the evenly divided Senate.
The campaign also features a $1 million ad buy launching later this week from America’s Voice and Care in Action to air a series of ads across Washington, D.C., Arizona and California defending Biden from GOP attacks that he hasn’t done enough to address the spike in immigration at the U.S. southern border.
One ad, shared first with the AP, accuses the GOP of hypocrisy on the issue and declares that “Republicans don’t care about children at the border” while Biden “has a plan to fix the mess Republicans left at the border.”
The ad is aimed at mitigating an issue that’s fast become one of Biden’s biggest political challenges — the sharp increase in migration, including record-breaking numbers of unaccompanied minors attempting to cross the border.
An Associated Press-NORC survey conducted earlier this month found that 40% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of children reaching the nation’s southern border without their parents, compared with just 24% who approve. Thirty-five percent don’t have an opinion either way.
“…making sure Democrats “actually deliver concrete change in people’s lives,”,,,,,Like importing more illegal future voters whom get crammed into Democrat created and run inner city Concrete Jungles, where people get herded under concrete bridges to dwell in government built public concrete crap houses in drugged out lives of despair. The only concrete created in the Democrats attempts to rule the USA is more blockheads they give birth to which and when they indoctrinate to weigh down and sink the American ship of state. Any of these anti-American Concrete “Cons and Cretans” who advocate breaking American laws on the books that they cannot Constitutionally change in public opinion, need to be arrested as anarchists and Traitors no matter how much media wealth they have acquired or how high the office they hold. Paying them bribe money not to riot is just asking for more trouble in the future.
TO ME< everyone involved in that 'advocacy group, should see THEIR CITIZENSHIP STRIPPED.
” from a handful of other immigration groups, including the Mark Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us”. “is aimed in part at making sure Democrats “actually deliver concrete change in people’s lives,” according to Lorella Praeli, the president of Community Change Action”. Yep, Lorella, you, Mark Zuckerberg and Joe Biden can rename our Country. Our Country should be renamed “Central America”, after all you traitors are for open borders.
THe way they are going, its certainly going to LOOK like central/south america soon enough..
dam these destroyers of america.
If these were truly immigration activists, they would help people such as my wife who wanted to become a legal citizens of the United States. Instead, she spent years and lots of money to become a citizen. Reject these people as immigration activists. They are just aiding and abetting law breakers.
Exactly. During my 20 years in the navy, i knew roughly 200 folk, who STRUGGLED for several years, to get their FOREIGN BORN wife, or girlfriend (boyfriend), made into a US citizen doing EVERYTHING THE LEGAL WAY..
So why should we effectively Take a DUMP ON folks like that, by doing yet MORE TO CODDLE Those entering illegally?!
One ad, shared first with the AP, accuses the GOP of hypocrisy on the issue and declares that Biden “has a plan to fix the mess Republicans left at the border.” Biden and his administration created the mess at the border!! If he actually read the “orders” he was signing he would know that
EVERY President has left a mess there. TRUMP IS by far, the only one who tried to RESOLVE the mess…
The Dishonorable, Socialist Democrat Party in the U.S. game plan is to lie, cheat and
steal elections in order to take total control of the American people and bring American commerce and economy to its knees.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
Rule and Ruin !!! 🙁 🙁 🙁
There ALREADY IS a “pathway to citizenship”!
Go back to your home country, apply for entry to the country (legally), wait your turn, LEARN English and U.S. History/Civics, PASS the Citizenship test, and Viola: You’re a citizen!
What that “pathway to citizenship” should NOT include, is VIOLATING our Immigration Laws, “butting in line” (in front of other immigrants who HAVE been following THE LAW), or getting “amnesty” (again, for VIOLATING our Immigration Laws)!
AND that way, is the LEGAL WAY…
I love the fact criminals are demanding accountability and justice. But when do”we the people” get accountability and
justice from criminals ???
Especially when we see DAY IN AND DAY OUT, leftists rioting all over the place, and being LET OFF scott free, if they even GET arrested….
Where did these Communists get the $50,000,000 for this project?
Oh, maybe from taxpayers?
In March 2020 alone, border patrol agents seized 245 pounds of fentanyl at the border, but that number has jumped up to 652 pounds in March of this year. The latest CBP statistics show that drug seizures overall peaked in December 2020, when 1,175 pounds of illegal narcotics were seized, compared with 110 pounds the year before.
“There was a 233% increase in fentanyl seizures at the southern border from this time last year. Thanks to Biden’s border crisis, fentanyl smuggling is spiking and it’s hurting communities across our country,” tweeted GOP chair Ronna McDaniel, prompting thousands of shares expressing the same sentiment, including Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs.
https://www.newsweek.com/fentanyl-seizures-southern-us-border-have-increased-233-one-year-1584662
But according to the Dem’s “there is no problem on the border”. Isn’t it interesting that all those in favor of opening the border and allowing the mass influx of illegals into our country are all living up north? None of the southern border state “elected officials” support this travisty.
I wonder why?????
As per one report, we’ve already had MORE BORDER APPREHENSIONS In just three months, than ALL OF last year combined..
Buckle up we are about to be inundated with propaganda for immigration reform via TV ads, media ads , etc.
The USA already has a system to legally migrate into the USA, so use it.
IN many ways, we are already BEING inundated with those ads.. Such as with all those “Support a dreamer” ones we saw last year.
Yeah, let’s up the ante so that illegals get everything they want. For over a year now, it has been everything COVID ruining the lives of legal citizens and businesses at every turn. People have not been allowed to interact—even being told how to celebrate the Holidays. Businesses have been severely hampered or even forced to close. Business owners have been thrown in jail for trying to make a living and looking out for their employees.
But, by God, let’s not deter the illegals. Another brilliant idea brought to you by the psycho Left.
“Our people delivered at the ballot box, and now it’s their time to use every tool available to them,” Praeli said. “Reconciliation is one of those tools.”
So now they need a path to citizenship which to me, means that” “our people delivered at the ballot box” were not citizens so how could they vote in a federal election – illegal voting just as the one doing the voting.
TO ME They flat out PROVED with, that statement, ILLEGAL ALIENS are voting in our election!
What a better way for biden to try to get elected again (just as Oh who is that) buy making sure those who become of voting age in 2024 can legally vote but if not, just have to make he wins again whatever it takes.
So praeli said “our people delivered at the ballot box” so why would they need a path to citizenship since only citizens can vote in federal elections and most others too unless there was illegal voting by illegals – no surprise there.
What better way to encourage more people to invade our country than to give them everything they want. If these people are successful in becoming citizens they will probably vote for the same sort of politicians in this country as what created the problems in their home countries. It is odd that people flee an area and then want to inflict upon their new home the same broken philosophies responsible for them fleeing in the first place.
The media generally fails to note that we have procedures already in place which allows people to come to our country legally to live and to work. These worthless politicians are wanting to take people who broke our laws and give them everything they want. How stupid!