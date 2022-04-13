A bus from Texas arrived in Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, transporting dozens of illegal immigrants as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s new plan to counter federal immigration policies during an ongoing border crisis.
Abbott announced last week that he was directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to transport migrants released from federal custody in Texas to the nation’s capital and other locations outside his state.
The bus pulled up at approximately 8 a.m. local time, blocks away from the U.S. Capitol building. Fox News has learned that they came from the Del Rio sector in Texas, after coming to the U.S. from Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.
Why stop with our Texas Illegal Aliens? Why not empty our Jails of murderers, Rapists, Drug dealers and most particularly the illegal money launderers which should by rights probably go to Delaware,,,just dump them there too right on the Capitol steps? No need for permission as to where to release jailed criminals like the Biden Protected Border Jumpers. Let the thieves lay down with the thieves. Democrats breed them, then let them feed them. I’d suggest we release all our COVID hospitalized there too but Cuomo already stole that idea.
I’d rather bus them to the nearest USAF Airfield, and march them all onto C-130’s or galaxy’s, AND AIR MAIL them back home.. Parachutes optional!
Like the one about, “What do you call a Volkswagen with five lawyers in it at the bottom of the ocean?”
Answer: “A good start.”
Dozens in buses is a “A good start”, but thousands in freight trains is much mo’ bettah.
I would have dropped them off at the White House fence. The next bus could go to Delaware, the bus unloads at Biden’s house.
Bus ALL of the illegal immigrants to Washington DC!!
Governor Newsom winery would have been closer or Pelosi’s home.
How’s about Gov Polus’s home in Colorado!
Dump them ALL at the white house! That is damn sure where they should be though it would thrill me TREMENDOUSLY to surround pelosi’s house with them! And Chuckie’s too- and obummer’s!! Oh I am loving this lol– GOV ABBOTT IS MY HERO!!
All states should Do that. Lol bus them straight to Nancy’s office
FANTASTIC !!!!! GREAT TO SEE SOMEONE WITH SOME COMMON SENSE AND A BACKBONE !!!!!
Good for them. They seem to be well catered. Should have dropped them at the White House. ********** and Slo Joe – WE ARE HERE because of you ineptness. Time to waste tax dollars.
How about thw government “gimmick” of dropping illegal invaders at nite to various cities. Would this be to flood those places with future democrat voters.