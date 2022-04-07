Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers on Wednesday to begin stopping and inspecting commercial vehicles coming across the U.S-Mexico border and said bus charters would be offered to take illegal migrants to Washington, D.C., in a dig at President Biden and Congress.

With only seven weeks to go until the Biden administration lifts the Title 42 immigration order, Abbott announced multiple measures to protect his state and combat the massive influx of migrants anticipated to cross the border this spring.

“We are sending them to the United States capital where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” he added.

– Read more at the NY Post

——————————

——————————

NEW: Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley sector report they’ve arrested three MS-13 gang members, a Gulf cartel member, an 18th Street gang member, and a convicted child sex predator from Honduras in the last several days. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 6, 2022

NEW: The Texas National Guard will be running drills today designed to respond to a “mass migration event” for when Title 42 drops. Soldiers preparing boats to deploy on the river, as suspected scouts watch from the brush on the MX side. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/jpEB53LDYQ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 7, 2022

Sources tell me w/ parole releases, the migrants are asked to turn themselves into ICE in a city of their choice. I’m told many of them are given these phones by the government to track them and allow them to communicate w/ ICE, but there’s no way to stop them from being tossed. pic.twitter.com/tAogWloQgy — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 5, 2022

——————————

Biden administration giving cell phones to illegal immigrants

The White House confirmed Wednesday that illegal immigrants are being provided with electronic devices, notably cell phones, in an effort for the Biden administration to “track” and “check in” with them as they await immigration court proceedings.

Asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about the initiative, White House press secretary Jen Psaki the purpose was to monitor illegal immigrants.

“We need to take steps to ensure that we know where individuals are and we can track and we can check in with them,” Psaki said.

– Read more at Fox News

——————————

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com