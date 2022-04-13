A man was arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly placing the viral “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on gas pumps.

Thomas Richard Glazewski of Lancaster was confronted by police following a disturbance in-progress call involving an “irate male” at a gas pump in Turkey Hill.

As reported by the Epoch Times, Glazewski had charges filed against him including resisting arrest. He was also charged with summary offenses of disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief.

According to witnesses, Glazewski placed the Biden stickers at gas pumps. If you aren’t familiar, the stickers – showing Joe Biden pointing – have gone viral at gas stations in reference to the high price of gasoline.

Police said an employee at the Turkey Hill gas station approached the man to inform him that placing such stickers on gas pumps is against the law. The confrontation led to Glazewski allegedly screaming at the employee.

“The officer attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation to no avail,” the charging documents read. “The irate male then ran towards a store employee in an aggressive manner. The officer was able to intervene and subdue the male.”

The document adds that while Glazewski was being forced into the back of a police vehicle, he also suffered “self-inflicted injuries” that required EMS to transport him to a local hospital for treatment.

