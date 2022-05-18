Michelle Obama turned heads Saturday with a unique spelling of the word “women” on social media.
In a lengthy post to Instagram expressing her concern about the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the former first lady shared a post with “women” spelled “womxn.”
“State lawmakers will have the power to strip womxn of the right to make decisions about their bodies and their healthcare,” the post reads.
The spelling is a recent trend used by progressives who claim that the words “woman” and “women” have troubling patriarchal roots, according to a report.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama raised eyebrows with her spelling of the word woman in a new Instagram post about the recent leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion.
The leak, first reported by Politico, indicated that the court, in an opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito, was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Obama became the most recent prominent leader in the Democratic Party to release a statement on the court leak and what it may mean for American women.
“State lawmakers will have the power to strip womxn of the right to make decisions about their bodies and their healthcare,” she wrote last weekend in one slide of a lengthy post.
