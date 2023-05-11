Human Events Daily podcast host Jack Posobiec said that the recent gag order on former President Donald Trump should be leading the news, but it appears to have been pushed aside, even in conservative media.

A New York judge has now banned Trump from sharing to social media any evidence in the New York DA Alvin Bragg’s case alleging Trump falsified business records, which are typically misdemeanor charges.

Prosecutors accused him of having a history of targeting witnesses, per Business Insider.

State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan made good on the prosecution’s request in issuing a gag order on Trump, who faces 34 counts of falsifying business records, which Bragg has elevated to a felony, though he has not said what felony Trump is being charged with.

Not only is Trump not allowed to share evidence of the case on social media, he is only allowed to review “limited” materials in the presence of defense counsel. This is apparently a strategy that would prevent him from copying, photographing, transcribing, or “otherwise independently possess the evidence.”

Posobiec said that it can be expected that the liberal media will not cover the gag order, but he added that it is strange that “conservative media is totally silent” on the recent development. He goes on to say that the gag order has been placed on the most popular conservative political figure on the planet, and the conservative media appear to have forgotten that.

He said: “What’s the matter? Did you forget? Did you forget the guy that built this entire movement and brought us all the way here over the last eight years?”

Posobiec laid out some of the details of the case, saying that any evidence “that comes out in discovery” cannot be shared by Trump with the public, making it impossible for the former president to defend himself in the court of public opinion.

Posobiec suggested that this appears to be yet another overt attempt on the part of Democrat lawmakers to silence the most prominent conservative voice in the country.

He said: “This is about preventing the American people, the populist movement, from having a voice, and in doing so, they are literally taking the voice away from the leader of the populist movement in this country. Every single other candidate, potential candidate on both sides of the aisle should be speaking out against this, because this is a brazen abuse of the rule of law in this country, which quite frankly, we don’t have, because we have the rule of anarcho-tyranny.”

“What does [anarcho-tyranny] mean? That means criminals in the subways are allowed to act with impunity. They’re allowed to do whatever they want, but the law-abiding citizens get the hammer dropped on them, just because they vote the wrong way. They look the wrong way. They worship the wrong way. Or they say the wrong thing on social media.”

Posobiec ended the segement, noting: “Here’s the thing. Should Trump then go and post something in contrivance, or as the judge determines to be in contrivance of this order? He can be held in contempt, be thrown behind bars. Wake up ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the USSA.”

