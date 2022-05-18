Denver has enacted tougher gun restrictions that ban concealed weapons permit holders from carrying firearms inside city buildings and public parks.
The Denver City Council voted 9-3 Monday to adopt an ordinance that is part of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s 2022 Public Safety Action Plan to reduce gun violence in the city. The mayor is expected to sign.
“I don’t think it’s necessary nor appropriate for members of the public, city employees or anybody to have a concealed weapon in a city facility,” said Council President Stacie Gilmore at a hearing April 27.
Three council members, who voted against the plan, expressed concern about banning law-abiding permit holders from carrying guns in parks.
“There is no data, no foundation that this actually does anything at all to improve our safety,” said Councilmember Kevin Flynn. “This ordinance tonight is not about making it illegal to carry concealed weapons in a park. It is about removing the exception for people who have permits to do so.”
Councilmember Candi CdeBaca proposed an amendment that would have removed parks from the ordinance, because she said it creates more opportunities for excessive use of force from law enforcement. That effort failed.
“This one in particular is painful, as a person of color, as someone who has been affected by police excessive use of force in our family,” said CdeBaca. “We just opened the doors to justify it.”
While concealed weapons permit holders will be banned from carrying weapons into Denver city buildings and public parks, there are some exceptions. Police, security guards and military personnel are exempt from the ordinance, as well as people using guns for legitimate sporting activities.
Violators caught with a firearm could get fined up to $50 for a first offense and up to $999 for additional violations, plus up to 300 days in jail.
The penalties will not be enforced until new prohibited firearms signage is posted at entrances to city buildings and parks in Denver.
No guns, no weapons, no protection from those of evil intent who do have Guns and weapons. It is the final nail in the coffin of American Citizen rights and the ability for Citizen’s arrests in a city where the police have been emasculated by deranged liberals who want you to trust THEM for your personal protection. History has proven this an act of social suicide.
Yeah, that’ll work. Every time they put up a “NO GUNS ALLOWED” sign, it’s an open invitation for every nut-case in the area to go there and shoot innocent people, because they know no one will be shooting back at them. Great idea! Well thought-out.
denver should be in califonia.
I haven’t liked big cities for many years, mostly because of traffic and crowds but now I think people who want to live in a large city or even visit them are crazy. The city where I live has gotten much bigger since I relocated about a decade ago and bluer. If I was selling and moving on today I would go to a small conservative town in a red county, in a red state.
You can Make all the LAWS you want, the people that want to do harm to other people don’t give a damm about your LAWS.
How is it possible that the people running (or ruining) Denver have not learned from past events that criminals just don’t want to obey your signs banning guns. Really!!! And if perchance they do stop to read your stupid signs, how many of them are going to quake in fear and change their plans? Of course you know – or do you? – that stable, sane, law-abiding gun owners are not the ones you need to worry about. You should welcome them into your parks and buildings because they might just stop a crazed individual right on the spot, before the Police can even get to the location. Are you all daft up there? Altitude got to you?
Violators of this gun regulation may be locked up where prisoners are armed.
Does this mean there will be enhanced police to deal with situations or will they be restricted for fear they may use excessive force against the breakers of the law?