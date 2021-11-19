A fiery House of Representatives debate on the massive social spending bill raged late into the early morning Friday, as Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a lengthy speech amid heckles from Democrats.

McCarthy bashed the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, calling the measure “the single most irresponsible and reckless” spending bill in US history during a 5-hour-long speech that forced Democrats to push the vote back to 8 a.m. Friday.

“Let me be clear: Never in American history has so much been spent at one time – at one time,” the California representative said. “Never in American history will so many taxes be raised and so much borrowing to be needed to pay for all this reckless spending.”

– Read more at the NY Post

—————————–

—————————–

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke for over eight hours on the floor Thursday night and into Friday morning ahead of a crucial House vote, making his final case against the President Biden social spending bill that Republicans say will cause long-term damage to the U.S. economy.

In his scathing floor speech, McCarthy described the legislation as the “single most reckless and irresponsible spending bill in our nation’s history.” He criticized nearly every proposal included in the $1.75 trillion, dubbed the “Build Back Better Act,” as well as the Biden administration’s broader policies. The tactic effectively stalled a long-delayed final vote on the Democrat-backed legislation, with McCarthy stopping and starting on several occasions amid murmurs in the chamber.

– Read more at Fox Business