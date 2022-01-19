WASHINGTON – Authorities have released video of a D.C. Council candidate being carjacked in broad daylight at a gas station in the District.

The carjacking happened Saturday, January 15 around 1:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in the Northeast.

In the video, Nate Fleming, a D.C. politician and Council at Large candidate, can be seen walking to his vehicle near the gas pumps when a gunman jumps out of a passing SUV and points a gun at his face.
– See more at Fox 5

What does he mean by ‘the circumstances that led to this violent act’?

