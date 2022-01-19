WASHINGTON – Authorities have released video of a D.C. Council candidate being carjacked in broad daylight at a gas station in the District.
The carjacking happened Saturday, January 15 around 1:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in the Northeast.
In the video, Nate Fleming, a D.C. politician and Council at Large candidate, can be seen walking to his vehicle near the gas pumps when a gunman jumps out of a passing SUV and points a gun at his face.
– See more at Fox 5
What does he mean by ‘the circumstances that led to this violent act’?
MPD has released the footage of me being carjacked. It's horrifying. This happened in broad daylight. I'm angry this happened, we must do the work to eliminate the circumstances that led to this violent act. https://t.co/5ApT8QrBOT
— Nate Fleming (@NateforDC) January 19, 2022
You people are becoming targets of your own corruption. And it probably still won’t sink in.
WHICH is why when it DOES happen to libtards, i CHEER.
Chickens coming home to roost where it does the most good.
Shame that’s all that happened. Karma is a bi#ch and it is well deserved. Cry now because wa wa wa I got car jacked in a town where I could have made a difference but getting votes was more important. They don’t see a problem until it happens to them or their families.
It’s always the “circumstances”. Never the fault of the poor “underserved” thug.
Well, for decades the left’s been pushing the mantra of “ITS NEVER THEIR FAULT, it has to be someone or something else to blame, ALWAYS!”
When those in elected authority openly denigrate and try to defund the police making it nearly impossible for them to carry out their duties with shrinking numbers and prosecutors unwilling or averse to prosecuting minor crimes, the crime rate is sure to rise. Not only will it rise but the perpetrators are now emboldened to do their criminal activity in broad daylight and to whomever comes along regardless of position. Lately we’ve been hearing alot about official subjected to these ‘petty’ crimes which is only the tip of the iceberg of the number happening to ordinary citizens which never get noticed!
AND TILL them, or their families, are having to BURY loved ones, because of this, I DOUBT WE WILL EVER see these libtard cretins, EVER change their mind.