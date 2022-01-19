WASHINGTON – Authorities have released video of a D.C. Council candidate being carjacked in broad daylight at a gas station in the District.

The carjacking happened Saturday, January 15 around 1:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in the Northeast.

In the video, Nate Fleming, a D.C. politician and Council at Large candidate, can be seen walking to his vehicle near the gas pumps when a gunman jumps out of a passing SUV and points a gun at his face.

What does he mean by ‘the circumstances that led to this violent act’?

MPD has released the footage of me being carjacked. It's horrifying. This happened in broad daylight. I'm angry this happened, we must do the work to eliminate the circumstances that led to this violent act. https://t.co/5ApT8QrBOT — Nate Fleming (@NateforDC) January 19, 2022