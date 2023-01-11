Fiddler! Michael Ramirez | Jan 11, 2023 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 3 votes. Please wait... Share:
To the self proclaimed treasonous emperor Joe Biden and his masters, any Republican that votes for and represents those who voted for them, is Embarrassing in the minds of the self-proclaimed swamp masters, while they burn down our country.
If WE the PEOPLE do not wake up and destroy this treasonous, socialist swamp, WE the PEOPLE will be their slaves and serve the swamp creatures.