As the government shutdown entered its 13th day on Oct. 13, the lack of funding continued to cause shortages at air traffic control, impacting air travel nationwide.

Air traffic controllers, like their counterparts at the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA), are considered “essential” workers and are required to report to their stations during government shutdowns, even without pay.

Officials have said that the existing air traffic controller shortage, compounded by controllers calling out sick during the shutdown, has caused strain on the United States’ aviation system, forcing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to slow traffic to ensure safety.

Here’s what you should know about how the shutdown is affecting U.S. air travel, and whether travelers should be concerned.

Which Services Are Impacted?

Both the FAA and TSA—two agencies critical for aviation safety—are feeling effects from the government shutdown.

At the outset of the shutdown, TSA warned in a social media post that while it was prepared to continue screening millions of passengers daily, the lapse in funding could lead to longer wait times at airports.

“Despite this challenge, we will remain vigilant and focused on performing our vital security mission on behalf of the American people,” the TSA stated.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of the news media’s attention on impacted services has been applied to the FAA, and by extension, its tens of thousands of air traffic controllers who prevent collisions in the sky and on the tarmac.

“These air traffic controllers, they’re critical infrastructure,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during a news conference on Oct. 6. “They’re critical to the operation of the federal government. So they’re required to show up for work.”

The FAA said in a recent agency publication that it had only 11,686 certified professional air traffic controllers and certified professional controllers in training. That is thousands below the 14,633 target of controllers that the FAA said it needed in late 2024.

Even before the shutdown, existing strains on the FAA and its control towers forced the agency to slow traffic at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and at other busy airports.

FAA Slowing Traffic to Ensure Safety

The added lapse of funding during the shutdown has only compounded the agency’s staffing shortages, the FAA said in a statement on Oct. 6.

“When that happens, the FAA slows traffic into some airports to ensure safe operations,” the agency stated.

On Oct. 10, the FAA said it was experiencing staffing shortages at multiple airports, including Chicago, New York, Newark, San Diego, Dallas, Washington, and Phoenix.

By Oct. 13, that tally also included Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, and San Francisco.

Flight tracking website FlightAware reported more than 800 delays and nearly 100 cancellations nationwide on the afternoon of Oct. 13, with Boston Logan International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport seeing the most impacts.

Controllers Calling in Sick, Adding to Delays

While air traffic controllers are currently working without pay, they will receive their last partial paycheck on Oct. 14 for work performed before the funding lapse.

That will be the last payment controllers receive until after the government shutdown ends. They will, however, receive back pay after the shutdown.

Duffy said that air traffic controllers calling in sick and not showing up to work were significantly adding to the staffing shortages and air travel delays. He told Fox Business on Oct. 9 that prior to the shutdown, 5 percent of air travel delays were from controller staffing shortages, but that number had risen to 53 percent during the shutdown.

He called the 10 percent of air traffic controllers who are calling in sick “problem children” and said the Transportation Department might fire them when the government reopens.

“Listen, we need more controllers, but we need the best and the brightest, the dedicated controllers. And if we have some on our staff that aren’t dedicated like we need, we’re going to let them go,” Duffy said.

Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, a union that represents controllers, said current staffing levels are consistent with some days before the shutdown.

“Here in Washington, D.C., they had staffing the other day that was reported in the media. It had been 62 times that they had been at that staffing, or even lower, beforehand,” he told MSNBC on Oct. 11.

He said many fearful controllers have texted him concerned about receiving their last partial paychecks, and saying they’re considering driving for Uber to feed their multi-child families.

Officials, Airlines Say It’s Still Safe to Fly

Despite the effects on air traffic controller staffing, officials and airline representatives say flying is still safe for Americans.

“They are safe. … We will stop traffic if we can’t control the airspace safely, because that’s the No. 1 mission—flying on time is not the mission, safety is the mission,” Duffy said. “If you see delays, it’s because we don’t feel like we can navigate as many planes as are coming in or departing with the number of controllers that we have. So it slows down and you have delays.”

Airlines for America, the trade group representing American, United, Delta, Southwest, and other major carriers, said on Oct. 10 that staffing shortages will lead to delays.

“It is safe to fly, but [air traffic control] staffing shortages strain the system and cause flights to be spaced out, slowing down everything. In some cases, flights may be delayed or even canceled,” the group wrote on social media. “The bottom line is that anyone heading to the airport right now is encouraged to pack their patience.”

When asked if the air traffic controller staffing shortages would impact safety, Daniels’s response in the MSNBC interview differed from what the others have been saying.

“It has to,” the union president said. “I would think what you’re going to see is an increase in risk in the system as this carries on.”