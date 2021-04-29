Federal investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Manhattan apartment of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, as they probe his business dealings with Ukraine.
A lawyer for Giuliani, Bob Costello, confirmed that a search warrant had been executed. Electronic devices were among the items seized, according to The New York Times.
Giuliani, 76, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Giuliani has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. Details of the searches were not immediately available.
– Read more at NewsMax
Giuliani Shocker: FBI Refused to Take Hunter’s Hard Drive
When federal agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home early Wednesday, they found a surprisingly cooperative target.
The former New York City mayor quickly brought the agents into his study and began sharing his electronic devices with them, helping them fulfil their search warrant mission.
A source close to Giuliani tells Newsmax that one of the agents pointed to a computer hard drive on the former mayor’s desk, asking about it.
– Ream more at NewsMax
Get Rudy….But leave Hunter and sleepy joe alone? Ukraine?
So, we can hide things from the FBI by creating a folder on our hard drive that we label “Hunter Biden’s Laptop”?
Yep, but the Gestapo does nothing to the criminal Hunter, with all the criminal activity on his laptop. The FBI has had his laptop for almost two years now and nothing is done. The FBI should be called “the selective Gestapo” as the FBI only goes after Conservatives and not liberals!!!!! Communism is alive and well in the Democrat party.
Under the Democrats’ corrupt rule, the Justice Department, especially the FBI, will function as a type of Gestapo that will persecute the political opposition in order to consolidate the Biden administration’s grip on power. As a result, I suggest that the FBI change its motto from Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to Fabrication, Bribery, and Intimidation.
Stay tuned – – next week the Feds will surely raid John Kerry’s home to investigate his support of Iran’s dictatorship !!
The legacy of J. Edgar Hoover – bet he is grinning ear-to-ear from his seat on the right hand of Satan.
I’m surprised they didn’t use SWAT for the raid at 4 am.
Looks like we’re right back to where we were under the O’DingleBarry administration with govt agencies being weaponized against political opponents. I’m actually surprised it took this long.