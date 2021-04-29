Federal investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Manhattan apartment of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, as they probe his business dealings with Ukraine.

A lawyer for Giuliani, Bob Costello, confirmed that a search warrant had been executed. Electronic devices were among the items seized, according to The New York Times.

Giuliani, 76, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Giuliani has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. Details of the searches were not immediately available.

Giuliani Shocker: FBI Refused to Take Hunter’s Hard Drive

When federal agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home early Wednesday, they found a surprisingly cooperative target.

The former New York City mayor quickly brought the agents into his study and began sharing his electronic devices with them, helping them fulfil their search warrant mission.

A source close to Giuliani tells Newsmax that one of the agents pointed to a computer hard drive on the former mayor’s desk, asking about it.

