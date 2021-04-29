Joe Biden said during his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening that the Capitol storming on January 6 was the ‘worst attack’ on democracy since the Civil War.
The claim immediately led to major backlash, especially from those on right-wing Twitter, who pointed to a slew of other tragedies in America between the 1860s and 2021 – like the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack, Pearl Harbor, presidential assassinations and others.
‘January 6 was worse than 9/11? Or Pearl Harbor?’ Glenn Greenwald, a journalist and former attorney wrote in a Twitter thread.
‘Or the Oklahoma City bombing? Or the dismantling of civil liberties in the name of the Cold War and War on Terror? Or the mass surveillance program secretly and illegally implemented by NSA aimed at US citzens (sic)?’ he continued, calling the president a ‘drama queen’ for hyperbolizing the January 6 riots.
‘How about the War on Drugs, mass incarceration and Jim Crow?’ Greenwald quipped. ‘Were those worse ‘attacks on democracy’ than the 3-hour Capitol riot on Jan. 6?’
‘The assassination of JFK? The interference in domestic politics by the CIA? The list of worse attacks than Jan. 6 is endless,’ he concluded.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 29, 2021
#BoringButRadical https://t.co/wcK9NQuRte
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 29, 2021
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
slo joe the demented was simply reading words someone else wrote. I doubt if he can recall a singe thing he said. He is a sock puppet.
The Dishonorable, Socialist Democrat Party in the U.S. game plan is to lie, cheat and steal elections in order to take total control of the American people, increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State”.
The Socialist democrat party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY.
The Democrat Party has been the party of treason for over 150 years. Just look at Nathanial Grigsby’s tombstone.
Yes, the Democrats are only interested in attaining power at any means necessary. Look at how they have gone all out to destroy America in the last 100 days. They are a threat to this country, to freedom, to our way of life.
The Dems are a clear and present danger to America and Americans. Notice I don’t include the Dems in the “Americans” group. Real Americans don’t work to destroy their country and destroy our Constitutional rights. Rage, hatred, and vengeance is all they have.
dementiia-joe is a chinese communist bought and owned deep state ‘puppet” as well as his constitutionally-ineligible “anchor baby HO”. born to two foreigners that is also bought and owned by china, and controlled by the communist deep state operators that are infesting this “government”.
Uncle Joe was wrong ,the worst thing to ever happen to America was his stolen election
Indeed, the worst attack on American democracy was what was happening inside that building before it was stormed, installing a fraudulently-elected senile old fool as their puppet.
Joe Biden, the “worst attack’ on democracy since the Civil War” is all of you communist Democrats taking away our freedoms, censoring all of us that are Conservative, open borders, allowing criminals to run the streets, the Gestapo / FBI / Intelligence agencies spying on American citizens. How is that, on how you are destroying the United States, Joe?
I watched about 10 minutes of his boring speech, and then I turned it off. After I heard about “America being on the move”, and KNOWING that we are now moving in the WRONG direction, I had enough of his LIES ! As far as the Capitol storming, his answer was SO idiotic, and untrue that I can’t even respond. Apparently, in this demented man’s mind, ALL the horrible tragedies that this nation has endured SINCE the Civil War, are NOTHING, next to the “Capitol Storming”. How absolutely LUDICROUS !
January 6th? REALLY?? When you think about it, that was NOTHING. One killing and that was by some nameless, faceless capitol cop. No fire, no large scale destruction. Everything minor compared to five minutes in Seattle or Minnesota. If that’s going to be the Democrats’ “Pearl Harbor” it’s pretty lame compared to everything else perpetrated by the Biden Leftists. Go away, old man!!!
Instead of The State of The Union, Lyin’ Joe Biden’s first speech to a rump congress should have been titled “The Highly Polarized, Woke State of The Democrats’ Economically Destructive Disunion of America”.
The Civil War was a battle against the Democratic Party’s slave culture and economy. We are still in a battle against this reprobate party who seek to dismantle our ‘Constitutional Republic’. The evil that is Democratic Party ‘is’ the greatest danger to our nation and always has been…
If the senile one is speaking, the senile one is lying.
MABA – Make America Broke Again should be his motto moving forward. If not him then the right should shove this right in their face every time they say something.
Make America Mediocre Again MAMA
Sorry James, but America was never mediocre, but may become that way in a couple more years if the House and Senate are not changed November 2022.
Yes, four more trillion dollars to fund their green projects and “diversity.” Get ready for hyperinflation.
A guy in a Viking hat with a rubber sword is all it takes to terrorize the DNC. They seem to be like the neighborhood bully who cringes when confronted by the bunny next door. What is sad is the bully has a big association of idiot followers and an America hating press that supports them.
The attack was not as bad as the planned election fraud by paloooozi, scummer, adumb ****** and the obstructive demented demoncrat party. But there is proof that the demoncrats plANNED TO RUIN PRESIDENT TRUMP’S peaceful protest of the crooked election. mr. biden is not the president running the country—he is ruining the country at the hands of the puppet master–soarass.
Trump derangement syndrome lives on.
We all know the Jan 6th thing was a FF, left wing loons and the media will beat that dead horse for decades, BUT my suggestion, if you are looking for the worst thing, I give you the “biological weapon” attack of covid 19 perpetuated on, not only America, but the world, by the CCP of china. Make no mistake that was an intentional attack, and whether people realize it or not WE ARE IN WWIII, we are at war. Think back not that long ago, the data breech on our intelligence agencies, that was a cyber attack, ALL of this by foreign powers, wake up people. Foreign powers in coordination with our own deep state and the globalist cabal, are attempting to destroy this country and the communist/democrat party is helping them every step of the way.
Here’s the problem; his idiot leftist Marxist base will take this moronic announcement as cold hard fact, because most of them don’t even know about Pearl Harbor, or 9/11. A few people trespassing into a public building with a guy in a Viking costume wandering around is worse than presidents being assassinated, or 3000 people being killed. For that matter, it’s worse than BLM thugs burning Federal buildings for 9 straight months last year! But senile Joe would read a grocery list if you put it in front of him. An idiot spouting nonsense to idiots.
A perfect example of his MENTAL INCOMPETENCY !!!!!
What about all the burning and looting in Seattle, Portland ???? Didn’t they attack a federal court house ?? Attacked police Precinct ???
Don’t be deceived. These communists know EXACTLY what they’re doing.