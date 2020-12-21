The president’s legal team on Sunday filed a new petition with the Supreme Court asking to reverse a trio of decisions from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court easing some of the state’s election rules related to signature verification, Election Day observation and mail-in ballot declarations. They are also asking the court to allow the Pennsylvania General Assembly to pick its own slate of electors.

“Collectively, these three decisions resulted in counting approximately 2.6 million mail ballots in violation of the law as enacted by the Pennsylvania Legislature,” Trump’s attorney John Eastman wrote in the filing.

The campaign team said the decision by the state’s top court to extend the statutory deadline for receipt of mail ballots from 8 p.m. on Election Day to 5 p.m. three days later had “national importance” and may violate the U.S. Constitution.

he president’s campaign alleged in a statement that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court’s changing of the law was a violation of Article II of the U.S. Constitution and Bush v. Gore.

The petition cites a “related Pennsylvania case” where Justice Samuel Alito and two other justices observed the constitutionality of the state court’s decision to extend the statutory deadline for receipt of mail ballots from 8 p.m. on Election Day to 5 p.m. three days later.

