WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors have arrested a man they are calling an Antifa-affiliated “ringleader” of an effort to pull down the Andrew Jackson statue outside the White House last month.

FBI agents and Park Police officers nabbed Jason Charter at his home Thursday morning in a joint operation between their departments and charged him with destruction of federal property, law enforcement sources told Fox News.

Charter allegedly has ties to Antifa, a far-left extremist group which President Trump wants to designate as a terrorist organization.

The above story is an excerpt from the New York Post.

