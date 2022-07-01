U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling for the state and federal government to crack down on “crisis pregnancy centers,” which she says pretend to offer legitimate abortion services, but instead gather personal information and then harass pregnant women seeking the procedure.
Warren said she has co-introduced legislation on the federal level, the “Stop Anti-Abortion Disinformation Act,” which would be aimed at stopping those “front” centers from employing false advertising to dissuade pregnant women from getting abortions.
Employees at these centers would be required to disclose that they are not abortion providers, Warren said at a Beyond Roe Coalition strategy discussion, held at the JFK Building Wednesday, in response to last week’s 5-4 Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“People walk into crisis pregnancy centers believing that they are about to get an abortion,” Warren said. “They give medical information, personal information, financial information over to people who are not following the rules that doctors do, (as far as) protecting that information.
“In fact, they are giving it over to people who wish them harm, and that has to stop and we need to stop that in Massachusetts right now,” she added.
Warren urged the Legislature to seek similar legislation on the state level, saying that in Massachusetts, crisis pregnancy centers outnumber legitimate abortion services by a “3-1″ margin.
“The idea that centers have grown up to prey on people who are pregnant and vulnerable, and seeking help, is fundamentally wrong,” she said.
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said the federal strategy needs to be focused on expanding the Supreme Court — which President Joe Biden opposes — and abolishing the filibuster, with the aim of codifying Roe v. Wade and preventing a nationwide abortion ban.
On Wednesday, the House debated a bill that would seek to codify Gov. Charlie Baker’s executive order, which provides protections for providers and out-of-state women seeking abortion services in the Massachusetts; mandate that insurance companies cover the cost of abortion services; and change a 2020 state law to allow for the procedure to be performed after 24 weeks in instances of severe, rather than only fatal, fetal anomalies.
Warren and Markey praised the steps that Baker and the State House were taking, but said more needs to be done to ensure Massachusetts is a safe haven for out-of-state women seeking abortion services.
“It’s very simple,” Markey said. “Abortion is health care and health care is a human right.”
©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
” …..U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling for the state and federal government to crack down on “crisis pregnancy centers,” which she says pretend to offer legitimate abortion services, but instead gather personal information and then harass pregnant women seeking the procedure…..”
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren isn’t the one to be The one to call out ,” “crisis pregnancy centers,” which she says pretend to offer legitimate abortion services….” When She Claimed To Be An Indian to Gain Advantage.
As usual, shoot from ambush Pocahontas names no names, gives no company names, but just puts on the war paint to excite her tribe of Conservative scalp hunters to start the war dance. All she can do is goose the papoose, never offer tender loving acceptance and assistance. She herself is a walking center of crisis for pregnant women in need of guidance. All she can do is lead her tribe of misfits head on to a Custer wounded knee experience to bury the hearts of innocent children and replace the wounded knees with ripped open vaginas. She has a pathological attraction to death over life that will prove fatal if elevated to high positions of power. She claims abortion is healthcare when EVRYONE knows in their hearts it is Deathcare. and a pahological caring for death.
Sounds like the right to life organizations are a real threat to the abortion id the solution crowd. Does the fact the other solutions are offered like counciling and possibilities that preserve life make the proponents of PP cringe like they are losing points in a game of numbers?
Liz Warren upset about the charade of one thing pretending to be something else…that’s rich…
It makes you wonder, just as it does for the blind followers of AOC, what makes people keep voting for them?
I wonder why I am suspicious of your allegations, Liz?
“They give medical information, personal information, financial information over to people who are not following the rules that doctors do, (as far as) protecting that information.”
Oh yea…Doctors are falling all over themselves to “protect your information”. What a hoot! I sleep at night confidant that Homeland Security has all the info on me that they want.
Wake up and smell what you been shovelin’!
Why did my doctor ask if I owned a gun? I was there for a physical not a gunshot wound. Who really wanted (still is wanting) that information?
It would be my last visit to that doctor.
Evil DemocRATs must keep the fetal baby parts industry (planned parenthood) in business. God forbid a woman should be educated by a sonagram that shows the human life she may kill.