The committee is particularly interested in finding out to what extent President Joe Biden was involved in the dealings, or at least what he was aware of, arguing that if foreign entities know of any wrongdoing, it could compromise national security.

Oversight Republicans vowed after taking a majority in November to make this investigation one of their top concerns.

Hunter is currently under federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Evidence obtained in our investigation reveals the Biden family business model is built on Joe Biden’s political career and connections,” Comer said. “Biden family members attempted to sell access around the world, including individuals who were connected to the Chinese Communist Party, to enrich themselves to the detriment of American interests. If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security.”

The Hunter investigation has many legal avenues and opportunities for prosecution aside from foreign entanglements, including potential tax violations and false statements to federal law enforcement. Politically, Hunter’s investigation further complicates Biden’s 2024 aspirations, especially now that the president faces his own investigation over a trove of classified documents found in his possession from his time in the Obama administration.

Hunter has until Feb. 22 to respond to the committee’s letter. The committee is considering new ethics laws to explicitly prohibit certain elements of Hunter’s behavior.