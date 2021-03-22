A conservative judge on the influential federal appeals court in Washington used his dissent in a defamation case to lambaste most U.S. media outlets for trumpeting “shocking” anti-Republican views, and call for libel laws to be revised to make it easier to sue the press.
The New York Times and The Washington Post are “virtually Democratic Party broadsheets,” while the news section of the Wall Street Journal “leans in the same direction,” said U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman, who added the major television outlets and Silicon Valley giants were similarly biased.
“One-party control of the press and media is a threat to a viable democracy,” Silberman wrote.
"The increased power of the press is so dangerous today because we are very close to one-party control of these institutions." Federal Judge Laurence Silberman warned in a dissent yesterday. https://t.co/FiFRyVSdD0
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021
Bravo, for you U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman, you have guts!
That judge might as well retire because the left wing democrats will be after him with all guns blazing, even though what he said is true
HE needs to Stand firm. NOT run away.
Amendment 1, gives freedom of the press. But it does not excuse them of their responsibility for what they print.
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie.
It thus becomes vitally important for the Democrat Party to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the “Democrat Party.”
“But it does not excuse them of their responsibility for what they print.”
Oh but it does. Current law provides that one must PROVE that they had INTENT TO INJURE, which is virtually impossible. Congressional Republicans have a working group in progress to lessen that requirement.
My opinion – They have a snowball’s chance in h*ll of getting anything to change as long as Queen Nan and King Chuck wield power!
Some have fought back and won, for example Nicholas Sandemann is now a very rich young man, and will be richer after his latest lawsuits against the media. The Federal judge is on the right track, and if it’s easier to sue the media, the better we all will be off. Their protection to say what they want and if they do any correction, it is buried in small print. Would Trump have won without their false narratives? I personally think so, they could not have cheated as much, nor passed the ridiculous stimulus package if they had published what was in it.
That whole “They need to prove intent”, should have NEVER EVER made it into the liable laws.. ALL too often, even when the INTENT WAS CLEAR, there’s not “Enough evidence” to convict.