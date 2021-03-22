A conservative judge on the influential federal appeals court in Washington used his dissent in a defamation case to lambaste most U.S. media outlets for trumpeting “shocking” anti-Republican views, and call for libel laws to be revised to make it easier to sue the press.

The New York Times and The Washington Post are “virtually Democratic Party broadsheets,” while the news section of the Wall Street Journal “leans in the same direction,” said U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman, who added the major television outlets and Silicon Valley giants were similarly biased.

“One-party control of the press and media is a threat to a viable democracy,” Silberman wrote.

"The increased power of the press is so dangerous today because we are very close to one-party control of these institutions." Federal Judge Laurence Silberman warned in a dissent yesterday. https://t.co/FiFRyVSdD0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

