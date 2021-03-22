The Root is obviously a hyperbolically racial magazine, since its slogan is “The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth.” It’s not surprising that it frequently publishes writer Damon Young, author of the memoir “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker.” We’re told he asked important and dramatic questions like “Will this white person’s potato salad kill me?”
Young’s memoir was honored as “required reading” by NPR and celebrated by Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post, among others. He became a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times.
The paranoia overflowed from this self-described “professional Black person” on St. Patrick’s Day. Young posted a piece titled “Whiteness Is a Pandemic.” This was not a joke. It began: “Whiteness is a public health crisis. It shortens life expectancies, it pollutes air, it constricts equilibrium, it devastates forests, it melts ice caps, it sparks (and funds) wars, it flattens dialects, it infests consciousnesses, and it kills people — white people and people who are not white, my mom included. There will be people who die, in 2050, because of white supremacy-induced decisions from 1850.”
We can all imagine what might happen professionally to a writer if he were to pen this kind of foam-flecked copy but instead talk about “Blackness.” It’d be denounced as virulently racist. But to hate everything about the infestation of Caucasians is not defined as “hate speech.” It’s somehow “anti-racist.”
This article ended the same way: “White supremacy is a virus that, like other viruses, will not die until there are no bodies left for it to infect. Which means the only way to stop it is to locate it, isolate it, extract it, and kill it. I guess a vaccine could work, too. But we’ve had 400 years to develop one, so I won’t hold my breath.”
We could develop our own paranoia that this sounds like a call to isolate and kill the whites like we would a virus.
Young’s news hook was the terrible mass shooting in Georgia, where a white man killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent. He blamed former President Trump and the Republicans, no matter what the unfolding evidence shows.
“A line can and should be drawn from the actions of the white supremacist … to the relentless anti-Asian rhetoric pollinating national discourse over the past year,” he wrote. “The former president, and the party of the former president, can and should be blamed for this and the sudden increase of racist violence against Asian Americans.”
This kind of writing cannot be “fact-checked,” since it’s more performance art than journalism, like a one-man show at a radical-left coffeehouse. These are fighting words meant to inflame and draw attention to the writer. It’s no dialogue about “healing.” He’s not interested in that, anyway.
Last year, he wrote a New York Times piece headlined “Yeah, Let’s Not Talk About Race.” Young overflowed with contempt for white people who try to tell him they loved his book and want to have a “Serious Conversation About Racism (SCAR),” as in getting “SCAR-bombed at Jiffy Lube.”
He wrote that these conversations are a waste of his precious time for a “professional Black person” such as himself. Raging against racism is his full-time job, so white sympathizers should not attempt to talk with him. “(Y)ou’re asking me to work for you for free,” he said.
He also employed a “Looney Tunes” analogy, writing, “I doubt the Road Runner, after a day of outrunning, outscheming and outlasting Wile E. Coyote, wishes to come home and explain coyote supremacy to the liberal coyotes who live in his neighborhood.”
Anyone who encourages this manic monologue is encouraging never-ending hatred and division.
The Democrat Party is supporting and encouraging
this racist outbreak by the radical Negro-Americans.
This is just another attempt to divide and conquer the U.S. by the Socialist Democrat Party.
The majority of the Black population and the White population judge NOT by the color of one”s skin, But by the content of one’s character.
But this does NOT fit into the Democrat Party’s agenda of turning our country into a
“Socialist Democrat Party State” and totally rule our country.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” WOKE, Cancel Culture, Political Officers and Gestapo are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
We either stop and destroy this political takeover by the Democrat Party or we become wards, servants, slaves to the Socialist Democrat Party. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Too late. I have been an indentured servant now for the last decade that I am aware of and probably more without ever being aware.
THe way things are going, i already FEAR It is way past the point of no return..
“The beatings will continue until morale improves…”
The closer such fools bring us to an American race war, the sooner they will constuct their own extinction. It is not a war they can when if hostilities ever come to pass. They may get temporary initial victories just like the Japanese did at Pearl Harbor, but once the avenging American angels of the warrior class get released, the Democrat Devils who survive their own self-made holocaust, will only be able to go retreat to their kingdoms of insanity, the only safe places left to them to abide,,,,their minds.
I had to laugh at some of what that cretin wrote.. SO he feels only WHITES contribute to polution and global warming?? TELL THAT TO CHINA. Africa etc..
” Damon Young, author of the memoir “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker.” Yep, Damon, you are a slave to the racism that you promote. I suggest Damon, you try to prevent black on black murders and black on black crime in the inner cities. Blacks are doing this to themselves.
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a) Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders in the U.S… Every year there are ~5,000 African-Americans men, women and children killed and 96% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
How many bodies do you have to step over to get to the one that you think is important only because a White police officer was involved?
Can you imagine the outrage, if a white comedian had said “What doesn’t kill you makes you whiter”?
Democrats still have not forgiven the Republican party for freeing their slaves, giving the black man the vote, or making them citizens. It took decades, but democrats were finally able to take control back of their “property” with gerrymandering, voter tests, poll taxes, and ultimately the creation of their beloved KKK. Add FDR’s welfare bribe, and LBJ’s destruction of the black nuclear family with his so called “great society” and “war on poverty” which paid black people to breed without marriage and not to work.