(The Center Square) – The cost of the federal food stamps program known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program increased to a record $119.5 billion in 2022, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
SNAP costs have increased from $60.3 billion in 2019, the last year before the pandemic, to the record-setting $119.5 billion in 2022. The number of participants had increased from 35.7 million in 2019 to 41.2 million in 2022.
The increased costs can be attributed in part to a higher monthly benefit during the pandemic. States offered additional money throughout the pandemic. In 2019, the average monthly per person benefit was $129.83 in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That increased by 78% to $230.88 in 2022.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported the 2018 farm bill also increased the maximum SNAP benefits by 21 percent effective October 2021. That increase was to “accurately reflect the cost of a healthy diet,” the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities stated.
And Just how much of this $119.5 billion is going to Puppet Joe Biden’s illegal immigrants? In New York the illegal immigrants are put in $500.00 per night hotel rooms, compliments of the Democrat Party.
AND Who the hell is monitoring it, FOR ALL THE FRAUD!?!?!?
THIS is what Biden voters (and those who allowed him to get away with it) wanted. Biden told potential voters he would do this when he was campaigning. Evidently, they loved the idea as he now sits in the WH, how he got there is another story.
It’s amazing what Americans will tolerate.