Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry told Fox News that the FBI confiscated his cell phone on Tuesday.

According to the network, Perry said he was traveling with his family when he was approached by three FBI agents who had a warrant for his phone.

“They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish,” Perry said in his statement to Fox News. “I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress. My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends. None of this is the government’s business.”

The confiscation comes the day after former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by the FBI, rumored to be connected to Trump improperly bringing classified materials to the residence.

Perry told Fox News that the DOJ “chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys. These kinds of banana republic tactics should concern every Citizen — especially considering the decision before Congress this week to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to further persecute law-abiding Citizens.”

Perry has been a part of the conversation related to the attacks at the U.S. Capitol, with the Jan. 6 Committee saying that he was one of several congressmen to ask about pardons following the insurrection. Perry denied the claim at the time, saying it was false.

The five-term congressman was also reportedly a part of talks to get Trump to the Capitol to be with his supporters, the Jan. 6 Committee found. He also denied these claims.

Fox News attempted to get a comment from the Justice Department but has not received a response as of Tuesday evening.

