Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety

(The Center Square) – Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public.

The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action to protect first responders. City leaders responded with concern for firefighter safety.

Kenny Stuart, president of IAAF Local 27, aired the union’s concerns in a July 26 letter to the Seattle City Council, which was obtained by radio host Ari Hoffman.

As evidence of the danger, Stuart cited a July 18 incident in which a firefighter responding to an encampment fire was struck by a large rock while putting out the blaze, and a June 3 attempted stabbing of first responders by a patient. When the fire department personnel retreated to their engine, the perpetrator climbed atop the vehicle until being detained.

Both attackers were detained but are now back in the community, according to the letter.

“Seattle Fire Fighters are not trained or empowered to mitigate violent Individuals, and it is not conducive to our mission. This hazard, this violence, must be proactively mitigated through policies and actions of our elected officials, law enforcement, and leaders within the SFD,” Stuart wrote.

Lisa Herbold, Seattle City Councilmember and Chair of the Public Safety & Human Services Committee responded by email, expressing concern for the safety of first responders.

“I unequivocally condemn acts of violence and I support the safety of all in public service, especially first responders who put themselves in harm’s way, both at SPD and SFD,” she wrote.

Herbold also asked Stuart to provide more information about the two attacks specifically mentioned, including who was at the scene, along with a summary of the more than 40 attacks reported since April.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released a statement in support of firefighters.

“I applaud their continued commitment to our collective safety, and am committed to working with the Council, SFD, and IAFF 27 to ensure that they are safe on the job and across the city,” he said.

Work-related injury and fatality rates among paramedics and EMTs are higher than any other US occupation, according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, and 8% of on-the-job fatalities among firefighters are due to assault. According to a National Fire Protection Association report, that averages one firefighter pre year.

Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety

By Lawrence Wilson | The Center Square contributor 17 hrs ago

Regarding the rise in attacks on members of SFD, Stuart noted, “This is a disturbing trend, and we are calling it to the attention of all of our elected leaders so that it can be addressed before there is a tragedy in our city involving an attack on public employees.”