Democrats are feverishly pushing their destructive agenda before the people get another say. Monday’s raid of Donald Trump’s residence shows how drunk they are with control.

Once upon a time, Democrats were terrified that a power-mad White House would ignore the “will of the people.” They warned of dire consequences if the president did end-runs around Congress.

That was between 2017 and 2021. They subverted the Trump presidency every way they could while he painted within constitutional lines. Now, with an eye on November, they are urging President Biden to go “beast mode.” He already has.

On Monday, the FBI did an unprecedented raid on Mr. Trump’s Florida residence, supposedly searching for classified materials. No president has ever been subjected to a post-term warrant search. Democrats say it’s about “accountability.” Sure, it is. The FBI participated in a three-year hoax falsely accusing Mr. Trump of Russian collusion, and no one has paid a price. Hunter Biden made millions off influence peddling his father in China, Ukraine and Russia, and no one has paid a price. Fifty national security experts signed a letter falsely implying that the New York Post exposé of the laptop was Russian misinformation. No one has paid a price.

“The Democrats are working as fast as they can to wreak as much destruction as possible and point us toward a socialist country – because they know that in November a lot of them are going to be tossed out.” (Robert Knight, in an interview with AFN)

Meanwhile, Mr. Biden is turning America into a Third World country as fast as he can. He has refused to secure America’s border, letting in literally millions of illegal aliens and sending them all over the country. This is impeachable.

He seems bent on declaring climate change a “national emergency.” Under the National Emergencies Act (NEA), he could unleash a huge army of bureaucrats to micromanage every farm, business and workplace in America. COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates didn’t quite do the job.

According to the leftwing Brennan Center for Justice and the Congressional Research Service, there are 136 statutory authorities in U.S. law that the president gains under the NEA.

“These powers – many of which are mind-boggling in their scope and potential for abuse – are nearly impervious to congressional or judicial review,” wrote Heartland Institute research editor Jack McPherrin in the Epoch Times. For example, he writes, the government could confiscate farmland, do business only with “green” contractors, restrict the use of cars and trucks and make federal loans only to “green” energy companies.

It’s not like the people running the Oval Office are shy about making Mr. Biden flex. Following the Dobbs ruling overturning Roe, he promptly issued an executive order directing federal agencies to make getting an abortion easier. Last Wednesday, he issued another one directing federal health officials to guarantee women traveling across state lines access to abortions, including through Medicaid.

He issued an executive order on June 15 calling for federal agencies to push the entire LGBTQ agenda and stamp out counseling aimed at aiding people in overcoming same-sex attractions. The order empowers 10 major federal agencies to “safeguard LGBTQ+ youth from dangerous practices like so-called ‘conversion therapy,'” Mr. Biden said.

This is totalitarian. It is a direct threat to freedom of conscience, client self-determination, parents’ rights and religious liberty, not to mention states’ rights. As Bill Donohue of the Catholic League notes, it would “force Catholic doctors and hospitals to perform genital mutilation surgery on men who want to ‘transition’ to a woman.”

Heritage Foundation analyst Roger Severino, who directed the Office of Civil Rights at Health and Human Services in the Trump administration, goes into more detail:

“This rule will mandate that insurance companies cover the full menu of gender identity interventions such as mastectomies, hysterectomies, breast augmentation, hair removal, and a lifetime of cross-sex hormones, including for minor children. It would also force doctors to perform cross-sex surgeries and to administer puberty blockers to children.”

Can you imagine what America’s founders or even the Greatest Generation would think about this bizarre government tyranny?

Speaking of tyranny, the Schumer-Manchin proposed tax bill backed by Mr. Biden includes an increase of $80 billion for the IRS, or six times its current budget. More than half is designated for “enforcement” and hiring 80,000 more agents to shake down middle-class Americans.

The IRS, meanwhile, is curiously amassing gun ammunition, with a stockpile of five million rounds, according to Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, who has introduced the “Disarm the IRS Act.” Will asking why the IRS is doing this soon be a federal crime?

Some leftists are demanding even more aggressive action.

“If the planet continues to burn, while this virus or a new one continues to ravage it, we will need a far more flexible Constitution with an administrative state that may need to be larger, not smaller, than the one that the [Supreme] court is trying to shrink,” Tom Geoghagan wrote in the Washington Post.

Lamenting the Court’s smacking the EPA and returning power to Congress to make laws, Mr. Geoghagan recounted when some Americans wanted Franklin Roosevelt to act more like Italian Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. Even the business journal Barron’s, he noted, had called for “a mild species of dictatorship.”

Likewise, Mr. Geoghagan sees an updated use for that phrase. He ended his column: “Thanks to an active court and an inactive Congress, we may have no alternative but ‘a mild species of dictatorship.'”

This is in a paper whose front-page banner trumpets “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

The clock is ticking. Like the devil, who knows his time to wreak havoc on Earth has an expiration date, Democrats are feverishly pushing their destructive agenda before the people get another say. Monday’s raid of Mr. Trump’s residence shows how drunk they are with control.

Republicans need to do much more in the next 90 days, using every power at their disposal to throw wrenches into this relentless scheme to remake America into a socialist Sodom and Gomorrah.

