FBI Director Christopher Wray spoke at the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos on Tuesday, accompanying his private meeting with banking leaders with a panel on cybersecurity. The panel on national security and cybersecurity focused on the conflict in Ukraine, using that war as a lens through which to discuss partnerships between tech companies and government, AI, and autonomous vehicles.
“The sophistication of the private sector is improving, and particularly important, the level of collaboration between the private sector and the government. Especially the FBI has I think made significant strides. We are focused on looking at cyber attacks,” Wray said. His comments are in-line with WEF founder Klaus Schwab’s ideas on how leaders should “master the future” through public and private partnerships.
“We did see, as the conflict erupted and increased effort by the Russian intelligence services, which have been conducting malicious cyber activists against infrastructure for years,” he continued. For Wray, any tech that is beneficial in US hands is somewhat terrifying when in the hands of American enemies. This he said specifically with regard to China’s AI programs, saying they are the biggest hackers in the world.
Wray was joined by tech leaders in the private sector, with Wired’s Gideon Lichfield moderating the panel, Matthew Prince of CloudFlare, Jake Loosarian from Gecko Robotics, and Ukraine’s First Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
Prince was very clear on his stance on Ukraine, which he upheld with his company, but also said that those at Cloudflare were “data scientists, not political scientists,” and when there are issues, they check with the US government to find out how they should proceed in foreign countries.
Cloudflare notes with pride on its blog that “when Russia invaded Ukraine, Cloudflare jumped into action to provide services that could help prevent potentially destructive cyber attacks and keep the global Internet flowing.” They say that “cyberspace has been an active battlefield,” and they have protected Ukrainian websites from attacks.
Loosarian spoke about autonomous vehicles and robotics and their use in conflict. “This is our moment,” he said, “And I think it’s also a moment for Silicon Valley tech companies to understand the importance of national security and working with governments to help protect western ideals.”
Svyrydenko believes that a “bridge between public and private companies” is key for Ukraine to succeed against Russia. This led Lichfield to ask about “civil defense,” if there are ways that people can tailor their behavior online to help Ukraine.
Wray’s appearance at the forum led Congressman Troy Nehls to ask what Wray was doing there at all. Wray has spoken at the WEF before, going back to 2020.
“The competitive advantage the good guys have,” said Wray, is that “When we’re all working together, then they’re no match. Because the bad guys’ relationships with each other are purely transactional. And they’ll turn on each other in a heartbeat if it suits them. But because they’re not constrained by the rule, because they’re not constrained by international norms, we have to be mindful of the advance that gives them and work together in partnership.”
This article was originally published at The Post Millennial, a part of the Human Events Media Group.
This may be true when it comes to cyber attacks.
But it is also true when it comes to the Democrat Party using their FBI to manipulate information, opposing political opinions and comments on Big Tech Media, in order to influence and manipulate Elections.
Secure honest governments are designed to oversee, not collude with private high tech industries, every bit as much as they are designed to protect THE PEOPLE from corporate monopolies. Sane people form collective governments do only what they cannot and are not designed to accomplish as individuals. Protecting individuals from large monopolistic collectives of business men is one of the most important jobs they can be given. Oversight, not empowering and rewarding is what is supposed to be happening. As bad as American corporations are in rewarding political crime families like the Bidens in payoffs and campaign contributions, These same crime families have turned to international corporations in nations where bribing and payoffs are part of the expected cultures,,,,like the infamous Mexican “La Mordidta” or the bite,, the kickback, the bribe, where it is now so out of control that the Drug Lords now run the Mexican government, and thanks to the Bidens now control our American border with them, with nobody investigating or jailing which American politicians are dirty, and the FBI prosecuting and sending absolutely no high profile offenders to Jail, Americans should be asking themselves just what do we need an FBI or a Federal government for? Hunter and Joe themselves have got rich off Ukrainian Barisma type laundered money, while the Ukrainian leaders hold Joe hostage to pony up Billions in Military equipment or they will take down his Presidency in exposure.
inluminatuo:
I and many people agree with you, but we have the treasonous, corrupt, destructive, unethical, demonic Democrat Party cult and their foolish, useful idiot disciples who only care about themselves and believe the lies of the Democrat Party cult and their master Satan.
John 8:42-44
Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love me, for I have come here from God. I have not come on my own; God sent me. 43 Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. 44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
Not in the sense that it has been.