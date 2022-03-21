Cops assigned to the NYPD’s new anti-gun unit have their work cut out for them — nearly 30 people were shot in the city over the weekend, according to preliminary statistics.

Through 4 p.m. Sunday, 28 people were shot, two fatally, in 23 different incidents, the statistics show. And it appears a 29th person was shot in the Bronx at 9:20 p.m.

There were also five incidents in which shots were fired but no one was struck, according to the stats. And there were six stabbings, one of them fatal.

Mayor Adams Monday afternoon plans to visit an NYPD public housing command to thank the Neighborhood Safety Unit assigned there.

Last Monday, the new anti-gun unit’s first phase was rolled out, with officers in 25 precincts across the city tasked with one focus — to get weapons off the streets and drive down soaring gun violence that has plagued the city the past two years.

According to citywide crime statistics through March 13, murders have dipped so far this year, to 76 from 82 at the same time last year. But there had been 217 shooting victims by March 13, up 11% from the 196 incidents during the same period last year.

