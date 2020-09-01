President Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, the youth who shot three rioters in Wisconsin, has been blasted as justification of murder by mainstream media reporters and Democrats, as well as Joe Biden’s campaign.

During the Monday evening press conference at the White House, Trump said he was “looking” at what he described as a “an interesting situation,” when asked to condemn Rittenhouse.

“You saw the same tape as I saw and he was trying to get away from them, I guess, looks like. And he fell and then they very violently attacked him and it was something that we’re looking at right now, and it’s under investigation,” the president said.

I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed, but it’s under investigation.

He was CHARGED WITH MURDER. https://t.co/uUIq4a3Qk6

— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 31, 2020

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign did not miss the opportunity to scorn Trump for his refusal “to even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder,” issuing a carefully worded statement late Monday.

Tonight, President Trump declined to rebuke violence.He wouldn’t even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder.He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it.

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2020

Earlier, liberal journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted a video clip of the remarks, saying Trump “defended” Riittenhouse. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) was quick to point out that Rittenhouse was “charged with murder,” apparently oblivious to the difference between being charged and being found guilty in a court of law.

Yamiche Alcindor of PBS made the same insinuation as Rupar, only slightly rephrasing it: “Some will no doubt see that as Trump justifying Rittenhouse’s actions.”

President Trump is now saying Kyle Rittenhouse might have been killed if he didn’t shoot three people — killing two. He said the Trump administration is looking at the case.That was quite a statement.Some will no doubt see that as Trump justifying Rittenhouse’s actions.

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 31, 2020

Rittenhouse is the 17-year-old shooter facing homicide charges for killing two people in Kenosha during riots sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. Those in support of the teen say he was acting in self-defense, while others are of the view that it was intentional murder.

Trump’s “refusal to condemn” and defense of supporters who allegedly shot rioters with paintballs in Portland were cited by MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin as argument that Republicans have no right to demand Biden “make specific statements on violence.”

Trump defended paintball-shooting supporters. Trump refused to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse. It doesn’t seem like those on the right who want Joe Biden to make specific statements on violence should have those opinions amplified anymore.

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 31, 2020

The president himself took Biden to task for not condemning Antifa, the far-left militants behind the months-long unrest in Portland, who actually murdered a Trump supporter over the weekend there. While Republicans tend to see no difference between Black Lives Matter and Antifa, Democrats deny Antifa exists at all.

Trump just publicly defended Kyle Rittenhouse. Please no more “both sides” false equivalencies. The violent right white supremacists with the backing of the President are the ones we all need to be worried about. Not the people insisting cops stop murdering Black folks.

— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) August 31, 2020

Resistance activist Joshua Potash, meanwhile, argued there should be no “false equivalence” between “violent right white supremacists with the backing of the President” – presumably Rittenhouse – and “people insisting cops stop murdering Black folks,” presumably meaning either Antifa, the three men Rittenhouse shot, or both.

The trouble with this line of reasoning, however, is that there is not a single shred of evidence whatsoever that Rittenhouse was a “right white supremacist.” That hasn’t stopped prominent Democrats – such as Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) from making the accusation. She went so far as to describe the three men he shot as people who “assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of Black lives.”

Pressley doesn’t have to worry about getting sued for defamation, as members of Congress are apparently above the law in that regard. Others were quick to backtrack on the “white supremacist” talk when they found out Rittenhouse was represented by the same attorney who won big payouts for Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann.

Before you know Kyle Rittenhouse is represented by Nick Sandmann’s lawyers:After: pic.twitter.com/Z6ugJnHRnj

— Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 31, 2020

Sandmann, who was also 17 at the time the mainstream media outlets described him as a racist who attacked peaceful protesters by standing still and smiling in a red MAGA hat in January 2019, won undisclosed payouts from the Washington Post and CNN, thanks in part to the efforts by Lin Wood, his attorney who has now joined Rittenhouse’s defense team.

Here is the president’s news conference.



