Two Worcester crisis pregnancy centers were vandalized early Thursday morning in a growing trend against the anti-abortion centers since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a national right to abortion.

“We are deeply saddened that misunderstandings about what we do have led to pro-abortion extremists targeting our center,” Kelly Wilcox, executive director of Clearway Clinic on Shrewsbury Street, wrote in a statement. “However, we are committed to continuing our mission of serving women in our community.”

Worcester Police responded to Clearway around 6:30 a.m. for a report of smashed windows, according to a statement from the police department, which wouldn’t release police reports citing the incidents as part of an active investigation. Upon arrival, officers say they saw that three glass doors and two windows were smashed.

In photos provided by Clearway, the words “Jane’s Revenge” is seen spray-painted on the sidewalk in front of the clinic’s doors.

Jane’s Revenge is a collective of militant pro-choice advocates that has claimed credit for vandalism at a number of centers like Clearway, including extensive vandalism on the headquarters building of Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg, Va. — a town it mocked on its blog as “a hotbed of Christian fascism, home to the Neo-Nazi Wolves of Vinland group and Jerry Falwell’s ‘Liberty’ university.”

Following vandalism on a crisis-pregnancy center in Glendale, Calif., the group wrote: “This attack is nothing in comparison to what is in store for you,” and threatened that it may just be these centers now “but tomorrow it might be your cars, your homes, or even your lives.”

A request for comment sent to an email associated with the group’s blog to see if the group claimed credit was not returned Thursday afternoon.

About two hours after responding to Clearway Clinic, at 8:40 a.m., Worcester Police also responded to Problem Pregnancy on Pleasant Street for a complaint of “malicious mischief,” according to police. Police say that blue and yellow paint was splashed on the building and the same words — Jane’s Revenge — could be seen on the sidewalk.

Problem Pregnancy said it had no comment.

Clearway said it is upfront on its stance on abortion and its clients must sign an “authorization of services form that clearly states this fact,” Wilcox wrote in her statement. She added that the clinic provides many medical services including prenatal health care and sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment.

Businesses like these have come under fire not just from vandals but also Bay State pols.

Massachusetts U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, both Democrats, roared out condemnations of the Supreme Court following its decision reversing Roe v. Wade, with Warren calling the court “out of control” and Markey calling it “illegitimate.”

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order to protect the right of women to seek abortions in Massachusetts and the State House followed suit by passing a bill to codify abortion rights in Massachusetts.

