Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he wishes former President Donald Trump would use his popularity among Republicans to persuade his followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a round of interviews on the morning news shows, the government’s top infectious disease expert lamented polling showing that Trump supporters are more likely to refuse to get vaccinated, saying politics needs to be separated from “commonsense, no-brainer” public health measures.
Fauci said it would be a “game changer” for the country’s vaccine efforts if the former president used his “incredible influence” among Republicans.
“If he came out and said, ‘Go and get vaccinated. It’s really important for your health, the health of your family and the health of the country,’ it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him,” Fauci told “Fox News Sunday.”
There was no immediate comment from the former president’s office Sunday.
Trump has urged people to get vaccinated, doing so again late last month at a conservative political gathering in Florida.
But he hasn’t been among former presidents and other public officials who have been vaccinated on camera to encourage others to get the shot. It was revealed only recently that he was vaccinated in private at the White House before leaving office in January.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: President Trump actually had Covid 19. Would it affect your decision on the vaccine if Trump was vaccinated on camera?
Trump did not appear in a new public service campaign for the COVID-19 vaccine that included former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
Polls have shown Republicans joining Black people and other groups in expressing greater skepticism than others about the safety of the vaccine.
Fauci said he doesn’t understand the resistance.
“What is the problem here? This is a vaccine that is going to be lifesaving for millions of people,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” He added: “I mean, I just can’t comprehend what the reason for that is when you have a vaccine that’s 94-95% effective and it is very safe. I just don’t get it.”
The number of vaccine doses distributed and administered each day in the U.S. is rising, with more than 2.5 million daily shots in arms on average in the last week.
About 1 in 5 Americans have received at least one dose, with about 1 in 9 fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The coronavirus is blamed for over 530,000 deaths in the United States. Deaths and newly confirmed infections per day have tumbled over the past two months. But cases are running at a still-troubling average of about 55,000 a day.
Fauci repeatedly warned against pulling back on public health measures too early, saying the virus could come surging back, endangering the goal of getting the country closer to normal by early July.
He pointed to Europe as a cautionary tale. Rising virus cases this winter followed rollbacks on restrictions on the continent.
Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.
“the government’s top infectious disease expert”……..??? If this is the best we have this country is in deep trouble, Joined at the hip to the CHinese, and just how does he avoid being sued for falsely telling people NOT to wear masks a year ago to manipulate social behavior to his and his party’s benefit, then turn around and demand we wear double germ injester masks to keep recirculating the bad air and bad infections within your lungs? He belongs in prison along with Cuomo for fraud, malfeasance and collusion to effect a national election outcome.
Hey Fauci you little rat demon sounds like your getting other people to do you killing huh?
The United States has a crew in the WH which has the puppet and demented Biden running interference for the real agenda, tyrannical rule by the communists. It is a convoluted mess and when things go awry, as in the border, then ole Nancy starts waving her hands around and blaming Trump for all of their troubles, all the while spending American’s hard earned tax money and rubbing our noses in the dirt for their pleasure.
They foolishly believe they can rule the world, but little have they read of the history of the world. Countless despots are on the trash heap of history, and they too thought they would rule the world. “All Glory is Fleeting!” George Patton
The Communists need to heed that warning, but they won’t, for they too believe foolishly that they are invincible. They are not.
First of all, Trump DID take the vaccine. Now, Dr.(?) Fauci, try to convince the country that you’re not a quack.
Okay, so even if the “vaccine” (actually gene therapy) is 95% effective — which it doesn’t seem to be, since even the pharm companies acknowledge that the shots may not prevent either catching or spreading the disease — the disease itself is 99.5% survivable on average and no lower than 95% survivable for the high-risk groups. So considering the growing number of serious and even lethal side effects from the covid shot, it looks as if the disease is safer than the shot.
By the way, wouldn’t we like to see the percentages of people who did and didn’t have side effects from the shot, including fatal effects, just the way we get them for the covid? The comparisons might be very instructive.
I got the Moderna vaccine. After the first dose my arm was sore for two days and had a slight headache for 15 hours… after the 2nd dose of the Moderna the arm was sore for two days, no headache.. then 4 days after the 2nd dose, I got a 2″ diameter rash that itched bad for 2 days.. other than that I was fine.. Whether I can get the virus or not.. I don’t know…
But people need to be concerned with these illegal aliens flooding in WITH the virus
Who is letting them flood in??
This is insulting on so many levels. This seems to be just another ploy to portray those who put America First as some sort of cult who will do whatever their leader says like Jamestown. Well, we all know Trump got the vaccine, so if we were a cult, wouldn’t we be lining up? The Democrats must keep the hate against Republicans going because so many minority and other Democrat voters are not content with Democrat policies. The psychotic fixation with Trump reveals their fear.
they have been condemning Trump and blaming him for all the bad that this nightmare in the white house is doing that is WRONG… and NOW they want Trump’s help… screw them… Trump worked hard and did much good for our country and the people and the democRATS and the nightmare Beijing Biden is dismantling ALL the good Trump did… Beijing Biden spread the lies that Trump had NO plan and no vaccines when he left the white house.. THAT IS AN OUTRIGHT LIE… TRUMP IS THE ONE who got the vaccines created by working with the pharmacuticals and got them on order and out to the states… The democRATS and the nightmare in the white house are spreading their hateful vicious lies that Trump created the invasion at the border and IT IS BEIJING BIDEN’S FAULT WE ARE BEING INVADED BECAUSE HE CANCELLED THE POLICIES TRUMP PUT IN PLACE TO STOP THE HUGE FLOW OF ILLEGAL ALIENS… AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED BY BEIJING BIDEN AND THE RADICAL DEMOCRATS!!!
So fauci the clown is upset everyone isn’t listening to him as xiden commanded the other night. Sorry, maybe some of us do not want to be part of his science experiment. You’re not messing with my RNA, its a one way street covered in fog…
Remember, it wasn’t Conservative or Republicans who were casting aspersions and doubt on the efficacy of the developed vaccines; it was the woke radical left and anti-Trumpers such as kamala and CNN.
I think Fauci and the Biden Administration officials should ALL take the AstraZeneca vaccine (you know, the one the woman in Denmark DIED from)!
I am supposed to go tomorrow but now I don’t know if I will.
According the actual numbers, you have a 20 times greater chance of dying from the ‘vaccine’ than from the virus.
Why should President Trump do Falsehood Fauci’s job? The fact that no one other than Grandpa Joe and his followers can’t convince everyone to get the vaccine isn’t Presiden’t Trump’s problem. There are many people who don’t want the vaccine and don’t get the other vaccine’s available, like the Flu, Pneumonia, Shingles, etc. It’s the choice every individual makes for themselves and should not be mandated by Fauci and Biden.
Why won’t this little Twerp Communist just GO AWAY! President Donald J Trump has already urged us to get the vaccine after he received it. I’m soon to reach the Ripe Young age of 73, have not been tested, and will not receive the vaccination. I know he virus exists, but feel the Marxist Communist DemocRATS have blown it out of proportion to gain control. They already stole the 2020 election, and want this FEAR to continue until the 2022 election. I would not be surprised if their next Edict will be everyone MUST show a vaccination card before being allowed to travel anywhere outside their homes. It will be like Nazi Germany, 2021 version, in the United States. The passage of HR1 will insure their Politburo Style Government!!!
These so called vaccines are experimental drugs, they have not been approved. People need to do the research. You can get a lot of info. on the HIGHWIRE, online, bitchute, also there’s a video on youtube, mass vaccination in a pandemic- benefits versus risks, Geert Vanden Bossche Phd DVM. Of course fauci wants everyone to get shots, he’s making a ton of money on this. HIGHWIRE explains how it messes with your immune system.
Fraudchi upset that Republicans are not taking the vaccine. That’s all I needed to know. I’m not against experimental vaccines. I believe every Democrat needs to be vaccinated. Shame we don’t have a vaccine for stupidity! All kidding aside. I will wait until the vaccine is approved by the CDC and then stick with the Sunday Sunday regime.
One has to wonder why the govt wants you to take this ‘vaccine’ so badly. That alone makes me not want to get it.
Fauci isn’t an expert on much of anything except self-promotion. He’s a political hack armed with at least a decade as a D.C. Swamp Rat (card-carrying) and can’t not be in the limelight.
If Trump even bothers to respond to Fauci’s limp-wristed demand, he ought to tell Fauci to pound sand in an area where the sun doesn’t shine (for normal people, that is).
Dr. Fauci wants people to get the vaccine, but then states that we have to limit gatherings. What is the purpose of a vaccine, if society has to essentially remain shut down? Secondly, Fauci helped fund the communist lab in China, so Fauci helped fund the virus that destroyed economies all over the world and people died because of the virus. So “the government’s top infectious disease expert” is an educated idiot and the “useful idiots” that love / follow Fauci are fools!