In the latest federal push for vaccine mandates, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that he wants to “seriously” consider a vaccine mandate for domestic flights. Fauci made the announcement on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, but later clarified that he doubts “we’re going to see something like that in the reasonably foreseeable future.”
While a federal vaccine mandate is very likely unconstitutional, it’s also debatable whether it would actually mitigate infections, especially since the Omicron variant may be 70% more contagious than Delta. Fauci cites no data when advocating for the mandate, but instead seems to admit that it’s really just a blatant effort to get more shots in arms, telling MSNBC “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated.”
Fauci has a history of flip-flopping on pandemic guidance and ignoring data, in addition to instituting a do as I say, not as I do method when it comes to wearing his mask. Despite contradicting himself multiple times, going against the data, and being embroiled in a gain-of-function research controversy, the media continues to hold Fauci up as a voice of reason when it comes to the coronavirus.
This is what happens when the media bolsters up an unelected bureaucrat; Fauci is now a monster of the media’s own making. They elevated him all pandemic long – inviting him on talk show after talk show and accepting his guidance without questioning any of it.
The media gave Fauci a god complex and they now have no choice but to continue preaching his gospel. Major news outlets refused to criticize Fauci because doing so was deemed as “going against the science.” Science is always something that should be questioned, but the media threw common sense out the window in favor of their Fauci fangirl narrative.
Even Hollywood got in on the Fauci sycophancy action, as evidenced by Disney’s glowing “Fauci” documentary, which caused the New York Times to deem him a “movie star.” In perhaps the most poignant and telling scene in the documentary, Fauci is seen in his home office, sitting beneath a large portrait of himself.
Part of the reason the pandemic will seemingly never end is that unelected bureaucrats like Fauci have gotten a taste of power and are now loath to give it up. Fauci will say whatever he needs to say and do whatever he needs to do in order to stay relevant. Just as “two weeks to slow the spread” has turned into a forever pandemic, Fauci’s fifteen minutes of fame has now turned him into a household name.
Little dr is so in need of being acknowledged for his intelligence that he seems to have missed the fact that he is a liar, fraud, pion and a joke to the entire world. His severe limited degree of intelligence certainly has to be evident even to himself.
HE hasn’t “missed” that, HE JUST DOESN’T care..
Ask him to explain how the CCP Virus ” Vaccine ” can even be called a vaccine , when it does not prevent you from getting the CCP Virus.
RHEEE.. Science denier… Science denier.. Offf with your ‘ead’…
As to god-like status, the similarity between Fauci and Obama is striking. The Media has idolized both and set them up as deities deserving the utmost in respect and praise. All of the missteps made by both has served only to elevate their status and their popularity within the Elite Circle.
AND even IF courts ‘slap down’ their mandates and such, TILL THEY ARE STOPPED, i just can’t SEE them, STOPPING TRYING TO PUSH their illegal mandates and such on us…
Anthony Fauci is nothing but a Democrat Party political con artist.
Like all the Democrat Party elite, they Lie, they say whatever they think will provide them with personal gain, regardless the cost to others.
Democrats and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions. Democrats always blame someone or something else for their own actions when they are wrong, bad or destructive. Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.
A nasty, vile, evil, sadistic, demonic, Godless little troll who …GAVE… billions of hard earned taxpayer money to torcher defenseless animals. This PO of YKW that is paid $417,608 needs to in prison.