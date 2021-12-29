NYPD officers will have to document every traffic stop — whether or not they result in tickets or other legal action — to accommodate a new city law meant to insure vehicles aren’t pulled over because of their occupants’ race.
Once the ball falls in Times Square, cops will have to fill out a “vehicle report” for every vehicle stop and indicate the ethnicity, gender and age of the driver, says a directive sent to police this week.
The new rule takes effect Jan. 1.
“The vehicle report will document information pertaining to all car stops including non-motor vehicles such as bicycles, irrespective of enforcement action taken by officers in the field,” stated the directive.
The new reporting rule is the police department’s way of fulfilling a law passed by the City Council in March that requires the NYPD to “issue a quarterly report on all vehicle stops.”
“The report would include the number of summonses issued, arrests made, vehicles seized, related use of force incidents, and vehicles searched and whether consent was provided,” the law states. “This information would be disaggregated by precinct, race, ethnicity, and age of the driver.”
“We are complying with the requirements” of the statute, the NYPD said in a statement.
Advocates said the law will help the public know if police officers consider motorists’ race when they stop vehicles, said Chris Dunn, legal director of the New York Civil Liberties Union.
“This change closes a large reporting loophole that allowed the NYPD to evade accountability for vehicle stops. The public now will know whether, as we suspect, racial profiling fuels police stops of cars just as it has fueled police stops of pedestrians,” Dunn said.
Rank and file cops said the vehicle report is just a new version of the “stop and frisk” form — where cops note the age, race and gender of everyone they stop, even if legal action isn’t taken.
The department revamped the stop and frisk forms and appointed a monitor to oversee reform after a federal judge in 2013 determined the practice was being carried out in an unconstitutional way because cops were unduly targeting minorities.
The stop-and-frisk controversy peaked in 2011, when nearly 700,000 people were stopped by cops.
Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said the City Council should focus more on curbing crime.
“This is the sad legacy of the outgoing City Council,” said Lynch, who presides over the city’s biggest police union.
“They passed bill after bill to further the anti-police narrative, but did absolutely nothing to help us curb the bloodshed in our neighborhoods,” Lynch said.
“The incoming Council needs to refocus their priorities,” he said. “Instead of new paperwork, we need meaningful support to get violent criminals off the street.”
©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Paperwork overburdened cops will just stop pulling people over, or avoid pulling over blacks who commit the most crimes. Just how stupid can these social manipulating Democrat Socialists get? The populations of these cities are already being emptied of sane people who want to live with fellow sane people where color is not the deciding factor which creates a debilitating racism of its own when the color of the skin replaces the importance of the bad behavior. The Democrat’s insane unworkable policies are creating a segregation of their own where black is now the privileged class of first choice that encourages whites to flee from their cities being treated as second class people in their woke policies that turn criminals out of prisons to make white liberals feel good for a day, with weeks of regret later when the crime rates balloon and their property values plummet. Land prices of any half decent house with 15-20 acres of land in rural east Texas has almost doubled in price the past 5 years because sane people are fleeing their cities to be with people of the same sane mindset of workable ideas and accomplished solutions and lots of distance from your nearest socially re-engineered and indoctrinated neighbor and the ability to target practice at will on your own property. Disgruntled city achievers are actually offering thousands over asking price for these homes and gladly paying it.
IMO That’s the GOAL of laws like this.. TO MAKE IT so burdensome on cops, to PULL PEOPLE OVER< they just stop pulling anyone over.. NO MATTER WHAT CRIME That person has committed…
They will all have to be referred to as “persons of interest”.
I live in Florida, and notice that the majority of black drivers do not obey the speed laws, do not use their turn signals, believe that the left lane belongs to them, no matter what speed they are driving and act as if they own the road.
Just like other crimes, like rioting, burning, looting, gang robbery and killing, The black race only make up ~14% of the U.S. population but commit 56% of all murders and 64% of all robberies un the U.S..
“Black people make up 23 percent of New York’s population, but they commit 75 percent of all shootings. … Whites are 33 percent of the city’s population, but they commit fewer than 2 percent of all shootings…
“These disparities mean that virtually every time that police in New York are called out after a shooting, they are being summoned into minority neighborhoods looking for minority suspects.”
Profiling?? “If a Dalmatian has been biting the children in the neighborhood, I think we’re going to look for a black and white dog.”
I’ve spoken with MANY COPS, and they all say the same. MOST BLACKS they see, ESPECIALLY BLACK WOMEN, think NO Vehicle laws, apply to them..