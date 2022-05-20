Talk about being tone-deaf.

Far more Americans died from COVID-19 on Joe Biden’s watch than when Donald Trump was president, yet that hard truth didn’t stop Dr. Anthony Fauci, the purported infectious disease “expert,” from smearing the former Republican president during a recent TV interview saying he’ll quit if Trump is reelected in 2024.

On Sunday, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked the chief medical adviser to the president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who’s been leading the nation’s pandemic response since 2020 the following questions: “If Trump were to return to the White House as president, and COVID is still a threat, or there’s some other public health emergency, would you have the confidence in his ability to deal with a pandemic of this nature?” and, “Would you want to stay on at your post?” Fauci responded, “Well, no to the second question. The first question … If you look at the history of what the response was during the administration, I think, you know, at best you could say it wasn’t optimal. And I think just history will speak for itself.”

Huh? In case out of touch Fauci missed it, around 386,000 Americans died from COVID-19 in 2020 while he was advising then-President Trump, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a time when lifesaving vaccines weren’t yet available to the masses. Yet, on Biden’s watch, despite having the benefit of COVID-19 vaccines being widely available, including booster shots and other therapeutics, 462,000 Americans perished while he was advising the current president in 2021. And this year, so far, an additional 150,000 Americans have been killed by the China virus. Yet the TV-loving doctor is now saying Trump’s management of the public health crisis wasn’t “optimal”?

Seriously, folks? If you needed evidence Fauci is a divisive political partisan, not a data-driven scientist where mortality rates matter — there you have it. The reality is thousands more Americans died on Biden’s watch to date — being advised by Fauci — yet somehow, Trump’s the alleged incompetent one?

Only those who are absent of data could believe such things.

Here’s another factoid that Fauci ignores while raking in millions as the highest-paid federal employee; more Americans have died from COVID-19 under his watch advising two White House administrations during the two-plus-year pandemic than the rest of the world. One would think that grim statistic would humble even the most arrogant bureaucrat … but no.

Tragically, this week, the United States officially surpassed the sad milestone of at least 1 million Americans who have died from COVID-19 so far, according to the CDC and other organizations that collect public health data. Shockingly, the U.S. has had higher mortality rates than Brazil, which has had 665,216 COVID-19 deaths as of May 17; India, which has had 524,260; and Russia, which has had 370,252, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. had more deaths than France, the U.K. and other affluent countries, something that even the left-leaning New York Times disclosed a few months back. In a Feb. 1 article titled “U.S. Has Far Higher Covid Death Rate Than Other Wealthy Countries,” the reporters wrote, “Two years into the pandemic, the coronavirus is killing Americans at far higher rates than people in other wealthy nations, a sobering distinction to bear as the country charts a course through the next stages of the pandemic.”

And that’s even though the United States was one of the first nations to gain access to the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines, thanks in large part to Trump’s leadership implementing Operation Warp Speed, which fast-tracked the vaccines to market in record time. Yet, despite many other countries doing better than Fauci at saving lives, the left’s adoration of him continues unabated. Guess these people care more about sharing Fauci’s disdain for Trump than they care about his actual job performance protecting American lives as chief medical adviser.

On Tuesday, ranking member of the Committee on the Judiciary Rep. Jim Jordan told me via text: “Fauci was wrong about everything when it came to COVID-19. If he says he won’t be back if President Trump wins again, that just sounds like all the more reason to vote for Trump.”

Damn straight.

