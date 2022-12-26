American actress Whoopi Goldberg has again doubled down on her controversial views that the Holocaust was “not about race.”
In an interview with The Sunday Times of London, the actress discussed the topic that got her suspended as co-host of ABC talk show “The View” for two weeks earlier this year. Back in February she said on air that the Nazi genocide of six million Jews during World War II was an event that involved “two white groups of people” that “wasn’t about race.”
She issued an apology at the time, but her most recent remarks show she has not changed her opinion on the subject. Goldberg said in the interview with Times columnist Janice Turner that the Holocaust “was not originally” about race, referencing the Nazi eugenics program.
“Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”
When challenged on this assertion by pointing out that the Nazis examined “Jewish features” such as nose size and head shape as part of their racial science that saw Jews as an inferior race, Goldberg responded: “They did that to black people too. But it doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them.”
Goldberg said that the question of Jews being a race or not should not be defined by how the Nazis viewed Jews. It was in response to a question pointing out that the Nazis saw Jews as a race.
“Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”
i24NEWS contributed to this report
What the heck is the meaning of: “They were not killing racial; they were killing physical.” It seems to be the common assumption that ‘race’ deals exclusively with color which the word itself has never meannt in its totality, a breed, family, tribe, people or nation belonging to the same stock. Color might be one way of defining race but it is not the only one. The Jewish people have always been referred to as race, sharing the same religion, the same ancestor, Abraham. Does having the name Goldberg make her a member of the Jewish race?
To the Democrat Party cult and their followers, Race, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Race, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
Democrats believe their own self-fabricated lies and deceptions.
Whoopi Goldberg is defiantly a self-righteous Democrat!
I hate to tell Whoopy Gouldberg that slavery was also not about race, so there you have it, lady.
