A Virginia father who went viral after being dragged out of a Loudoun County school board meeting and arrested for protesting its proposed transgender policies has now revealed he was trying to tell the room that his daughter had been raped by a boy at school in the girls’ bathroom.
Scott Smith was photographed on June 22 being dragged out of the heated meeting with his torso exposed in Leesburg, Virginia. The 48-year-old plumber was ridiculed on social media afterwards and was painted by the left to be a deranged, right-wing bigot.
But in an interview with The Daily Wire that was published on Monday, he explains that he was trying to stick up for his daughter, who was attacked at Stone Bridge High School on May 28 by a boy ‘wearing in a skirt.’
– Read more at the Daily Mail
On June 22, Scott Smith was arrested at a Loudoun County, Virginia, school board meeting, a meeting that was ultimately deemed an “unlawful assembly” after many attendees vocally opposed a policy on transgender students.
What people did not know is that weeks prior on May 28, Smith says, a boy allegedly wearing a skirt entered a girls’ bathroom at nearby Stone Bridge High School, where he sexually assaulted Smith’s ninth-grade daughter.
Juvenile records are sealed, but Smith’s attorney Elizabeth Lancaster told The Daily Wire that a boy was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio, related to an incident that day at that school.
– Read more at The Daily Wire
In the following video Scott Smith was arrested at a school board meeting while another man was let go.
God did not create transgenders or homosexuality, man did and it started snowballing with obami and his cult of rogues.
Why is it, boys/kids can do all these ADULT CRIMES, but rarely get CHARGED as adults??
I hope Mr Smith and his attorney put Stone Bridge High School on the map and send a very clear and understandable message to the Liberal camp that their crap isn’t going to be tolerated. It is people with principles, values, and morals who dominate this country—the transgenders and the Liberal mental cases do not. If the vast majority of people wanted what they are trying to push over on everyone, they wouldn’t have to be as hateful and venomous as they are. They are merely militant tyrants who want to lord it over everyone else.
WE the PEOPLE either stand up to this traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party ruled government or we will become servants, slaves, subjects and wards to this socialist Democrat Party.
This traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!!!!
We used to execute rapists. Now it apparently is a minor crime.
These days, EVERYTHING seems to be ‘minor crimes’.. Unless its being outraged at liberal agendas…
This is what happens when you have a weak spineless opposition party that refuses to take on the Radical Left.
Doing nothing is not acceptable. Lead follow or get the f— out of the way GOP !
Sorry I could give you but 5 stars. You hit the nail right on it’s head.
Rapist are straight people ,too. What he must do is sue, to make sure that boy is not now in the same school as his daughter. She should not have to look at his ugly face in the hallway, classroom or anywhere. No girl should. Since he raped a girl send him to a all boys military school. Where boys military Uniforms are required
Aaaaaaand this is why we don’t want boys pretending to be girls being allowed to hang out in the girls’ restroom….
Many of us WARNED THIS type of incident would happen, when they started letting gender benders into girls lockers/restrooms.. IMO ITS high time we started holding those who PUSHED FOR THIS insanity, as Accomplices…
If that were my daughter there would be hell to pay.
This is EXACTLY what people have been worried about with allowing ‘transgender’ kids to enter the bathroom of their choice. It isn’t that the actual transgender kids will attack someone else it is that those who stalk and wish to abuse other people will use the ‘transgender’ as a cover to enter the restrooms of the opposite sex and assault girls particularly.
If transgender kids and their parents really cared about the kids who are living as they are born and plumbed they’d be happy to use a generic single person restroom at the school so that they can protect those they ‘identify’ with and themselves from abuse and assault. They don’t care they simply want to be affirmed in their mental illness.
So ‘he’ put on a skirt, and became ‘she’. She then attacked ‘another’ girl and sodomized girl victim with ‘her’ penis. OK got it.