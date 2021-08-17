The fall of Afghanistan a few short weeks before the 20th anniversary of 9/11 should be a wake-up call to all Americans, a retired FAA agent warns.
“We need everyone to be alert and aware. That’s the best thing we all learned from 9/11,” said Brian Sullivan, who warned of the al-Qaeda terror attacks two decades ago when assigned to Logan International Airport in Boston.
“We need to be awake,” he added Monday. “We need airline passengers to be our eyes and ears.”
The Department of Homeland Security has issued a terrorism alert due to a “heightened threat environment.” And President Biden admitted Monday he was surprised by the swift fall of Kabul.
Sullivan — a Vietnam War veteran who said the fall of Kabul mirrors the fall of Saigon — remains focused on one point: “I don’t want to see Americans die. We need to be awake.”
His warning comes on the same day a group of 9/11 families — “9/11 Families United,” who lost loved ones in the attacks — put out a new appeal to Biden to finally expose the financial pipeline to the hijackers.
The group is urging Biden to order a “full declassification review of all government documents related to the attacks and to state his support for bipartisan legislation to improve governmental transparency regarding the 9/11 investigations.”
The 9/11 families are also telling Biden to stay away from 20th-anniversary events at Ground Zero unless he backs their push to expose suspected Saudi links to the terror attacks.
That came just a day after Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., called on the Biden administration to finally expose Saudi connections to 9/11 hijackers.
The senators and 9/11 kin have launched an all-out push to compel Congress to adopt the September 11th Transparency Act of 2021 — bipartisan legislation to improve access to federal 9/11 investigations — and stop “kowtowing to the Saudis.”
