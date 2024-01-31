Biden’s Red Line GOPUSA Staff | Jan 31, 2024 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 9 votes. Please wait... Share:
HIS redlines are about as meaningless as OBAMAS were.
The decision to tie U.S. military involvement to Assad using chemical weapons was Obama’s red line.
Like Obama’s puppet Joe B. OBiden nobody respected or feared this paper tiger or his red lines.
“President Barack Obama had described Assad’s potential use of chemical weapons as “a red line” that would have “enormous consequences” and “change my calculus” on American military intervention in Syria’s civil war.”
“I think because the president having drawn that red line realized that he had no appetite for direct military engagement in Syria.” and he backed down.