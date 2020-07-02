A hardline gun-rights advocate who is also a strident critic of restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus celebrated a shocking upset of a Colorado Republican congressman who was backed by President Trump.
Lauren Boebert, who gained notoriety for encouraging staff at her restaurant to openly carry weapons, trounced conservative Rep. Scott Tipton by a healthy 10% margin in the GOP-leaning district in Colorado ski country.
“We are going to take our fight for freedom to the Democrats,” she vowed Wednesday morning, adding a photo of her carrying a holstered handgun.
Even though Trump endorsed Tipton, he quickly pivoted to back Boebert in the November general election.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story with the typical lean to the left. We publish the story for the purpose of informing our readers.
The win sets up a competitive race with Democratic challenger Diane Mitsch Bush, who lost to Tipton by a modest 8% margin in the 2018 race.
In the most closely watched primary race in the Rocky Mountain State, moderate ex-Gov. John Hickenlooper easily turned aside a liberal challenge. He is a slight favorite to unseat GOP Sen. Cory Gardner in November in a must-win seat for Democrats aiming to take control of the Senate.
In another competitive House seat in Utah, Republicans voters also chose the more hardline right-wing candidate to try to oust conservative freshman Democrat Rep. Ben McAdams.
Former football star Burgess Owens, a frequent guest on pro-Trump television shows will take on the moderate freshman in the Salt Lake City-area district.
Boebert may attract more unwelcome publicity as the Republican electorate continues to lurch to the far right.
She has stridently opposed coronavirus stay-at-home orders and opened her restaurant in defiance of Gov. Jared Polis’s order.
Boebert has also spoken warmly of QAnon, a far right-wing conspiracy theorist that has gained support on the fringes of Trump’s #MAGA movement.
“Everything that I’ve heard of Q, I hope that this is real because it only means that America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values,” Boebert said during the campaign.
Trump revels in the backing of diehard supporters like Boebert. But their actions and statements reinforce the GOP’s increasing unpopularity in the age of Trump in suburban and swing districts nationwide.
“the Republican electorate continues to lurch to the far right”
Oh no, I’m lurching. There. I just lurched. Socialist NYDN…
No mention of the Left lurching far past left field and then past the left parking lot of the stadium. The Left is now unrecognizable, even from what it was 10 years ago, which was ultra-Left. Don’t make the mistake of assuming they can’t get any worse. You’ll always lose that bet. They can get infinitely worse, and plan to as soon as they can get rid of Trump somehow.
I’m hoping 2020 is the year where lifelong Democrats change their party affiliation for the simple reason that there are no Dems worthy of a vote. None. Not all the GOP is great, but the Right does hold a monopoly on common sense and realistic ideas. The Left is bereft of… everything. There’s nothing there for anyone with a brain cell. Nothing.
I’m hoping 2020 is also the year black people realize they’ve been lackeys for the Dem Plantation and call it quits. There’s nothing for black people on the Left. There never has been. Pres Johnson planned to play them like fiddles and his plan worked. Dems are the party of Jim Crow, slavery, and the KKK. They always have been. There was never a “flip” where the GOP are the real racists. It’s always been the Dems for nearly 200 years.
The Dem Party doesn’t deserve to exist. They’re evil. They hate America while swearing an oath to the Constitution they despise. Lying weasels all.
Yeah I’m going to lurch. The whole country needs to lurch.
It used to be that might makes right,,,,now we know that right makes might.
It’s 2008 and Republicans are of the “a little child shall lead them” mindset, and soon get their political clocks cleaned followed by 8 years of rule by the Children-in-adult bodies. In 2016 we elect and adult but the children of dependency just won’t quit soiling their adult diapers. Now its 2020, and by necessity “A pistol packing mamma shall lead them.” It just has to get better than rule by Democrat Squads where the squad cars are actually clown cars when 911 is called into a Democrat city.
Fools still are being Conned by the Dishonorable Dishonest Democrat Party.
Since its founding in 1829, the Democratic Party has fought against every major civil rights initiative, and has a long history of discrimination.
The Democratic Party defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), imposed segregation, perpetrated Lynchings, and fought against the civil rights acts of the 1950s and 1960s.
Jim Crow laws were state and local laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States. All were enacted in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by white Democrat-dominated state legislatures to disenfranchise and remove political and economic gains made by blacks during the Reconstruction period.
The anti-lynching movement was an organized public effort in the United States that aimed to eradicate the practice of lynching. Lynching was used as a tool to repress African Americans. … However, lynching was first used in the 1830s,1840s and 1850s.
Most of the victims were white men.
Liberal Democrats only believe what they WANT to believe and what their masters tell them to believe. Facts, Truth, Reality, History or Heritage are all irrelevant to a Liberal Democrat if they don’t WANT to believe them. They will change THEIR Facts, Truth, Reality, History or Heritage to be what they WANT them to be.
Gun and ammo sales are through the roof like never before…. even much higher than when Obama was in office.