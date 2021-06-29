The Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler has given President Joe Biden the maximum Four Pinocchios for his false claims on the 2nd Amendment, specifically cannon ownership,in remarks to the press recently.
“And I might add: The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own. You couldn’t buy a cannon.”
– President Biden, remarks on gun violence, June 23
Kessler consulted experts on the 2nd Amendment who agreed that the 2nd Amendment which states that “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,” has been mischaracterized by Biden.
The experts told Kessler that Biden is suggesting that the 2nd Amendment limited ownership which it clearly does not do.
Kessler found the canon reference particularly intriguing, especially since Biden had mentioned it before and was wrong that time too.
During the presidential campaign, Biden had asserted that the cannon restrictions happened during the Revolutionary War. “From the very beginning you weren’t allowed to have certain weapons,” Biden told Wired magazine in May 2020. “You weren’t allowed to own a cannon during the Revolutionary War as an individual.”‘
“Historians at the time told PolitiFact there was no evidence this was the case. The Biden campaign could not point to any laws but seemed to suggest Biden’s point was more metaphorical than grounded in reality.”
“Now Biden has moved the cannon metaphor to some 20 years after the Revolutionary War – and it’s still wrong.”
Biden didn’t know in 2020 and still doesn’t know now explains Kessler is that Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11 of the Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war. And in that clause, Congress also had the power to “grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal,” which he said are special waivers that allowed private individuals to act as pirates on behalf of the United States against countries engaged in war with it. The “letter of marque” allowed a warship to cross into another country’s territory to take a ship, while a “letter of reprisal” gave the authorization to bring the ship back to the home port of the capturer.
Thus those that were given these waivers and owned warships obviously also obtained cannons for use in battle, he said.
Kessler concludes with his reasoning for awarding Biden the maximum lie score for his misstatements.
“Some readers might think this is a relatively inconsequential flub. But we disagree. Every U.S. president has a responsibility to get American history correct, especially when he’s using a supposed history lesson in service of a political objective. The president’s push for more gun restrictions is an important part of his political platform, so he undercuts his cause when he cites faux facts.”
“Moreover, Biden has already been fact-checked on this claim – and it’s been deemed false. We have no idea where he conjured up this notion about a ban on cannon ownership in the early days of the Republic, but he needs to stop making this claim.”
The benefit of dementia is that when you make the same mistake twice you can claim it’s a new one./
AND with a butt kissing media, slurping up every lie he says, THEY WILL Agree with him “IT was a new mistake”.
It is in the character of Democrats to be dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, immoral and Liars.
To Democrats, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant,
if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them.
Democrats will just make up their own Truth, Facts, Reality or History
To fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her fabricated impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
Like the Democrat Party’s ‘Racist and Sexual misconduct”, no proof required only allegations toward someone is all that is required for Democrats to find you guilty.
I always wondered; with the Democrat Party supporting LGBTQ, unfettered sexual identity and transgender, what exactly do the Democrats define as sexual misconduct??
Isn’t “making up their own truth” the way the old Soviet Union used to operate (& probably still does) as well as the current CCP?
Looks like the dems are (& have been) following the political blueprint of our enemies.
SINCE THEY ARE OUR enemies, of course they are going to follow RUSSIAS playbook.
“. . . with the Democrat Party supporting LGBTQ, unfettered sexual identity and transgender, what exactly do the Democrats define as sexual misconduct??”
Interesting point, nicely stated, PO1—5.0/5, and kudos for the main body of the comment!!
IN THEIR eyes. ONLY THINGS conservative men do is, misconduct. ANYTHING THE LEFT does, is a-ok/good.
Joe previously worked under a supposed Constitutional expert—Obama, so it is understandable that his understanding of it might be a bit fuzzy. But it makes for terrific optics when he is spouting off and makes a reference that “the Constitution says” whether it says it or not. Gaze into the camera, point your finger ominously, stare authoritatively, and speak with unwavering conviction as you utter your toxic lies. There’s fools out there you can make believers out of.
OBOZO was an expert on what is NOT constitutional!
the funny part is–if there had been f-15’s and nukes
we probably would have had access to them as well as a good old blunderbuss-
IF I had the cash, i’d LOVE To own an F-15 or F14, or even F4 phantom…
you CAN own anything from a tank or a 105 right up to an F-15 or a nuclear sub or a battleship or an aircraft carrier. I used to be a Federal Firearms Dealer and have copies of Federal and State Firearms Laws State By State and in the appendix in the back it clearly states that all you need to do to purchase things like this is find a person with the correct FFL and have the money to pay the 200 fee (as all of them can be working from the torpedos right down to machine guns attached to the wings). How do you think private collectors and battle re-enactment groups get all the weapons and so on? In fact this grants you the right to put a nuclear weapon in your front yard and there isnt a darn thing anyone can do about it as long as you have paid your tax and paid for the item.
What a moron the left elected. I don’t see anyone flooding Facebook singing his praises as they did during the campaign and right after the election. Their silence is deafening.
Well, after what we’ve seen of Ol’ Slow Joe since the inauguration, anybody singing his praises would be immediately written off as either a clueless lamebrain or a lying political hack. I’d be willing to bet that there are a lot of Biden voters walking around sheepishly, wearing, “Don’t blame me, I voted for Trump,” caps.
They DIDN’T “Elect” him… They “appointed” him (by virtue of the fraud/illegal activity in November, 2020).
He was Crowned, not elected.
Does it really need to be said, Biden is a liar. This isn’t because of his dementia. He has always been a liar. From plagiarizing speeches, lying about his schooling, and his congressional record. Let’s not forget his reason for running was the lie about Charlottesville. So why is anyone surprised by this lie?