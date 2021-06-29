The NFL released a commercial on Monday showing support for the LGBTQ+ community on the heels of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib revealing he is gay.
The commercial starts out saying: “Football is gay.” The clip then dives into other adjectives about the sport.
“If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone,” the league said in a tweet. “The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day.”
– Read more at Fox News
NFL Football is gay! NFL Football is queer!
NFL Football is toast!
IT needs to be HISTORY!
I haven’t watched The National Felons League since 2016, and I haven’t missed the b.s. one iota.
Wouldn’t faze me in the least if they went out of business tomorrow.
It’s beyond me why anyone watches that pablum anymore, unless, of course you agree their agenda.
AND it makes you wonder. HAD he came out and said “I am a Proud Conservative”. WOULD THEY HAVE BEEN equally as ‘proud of him” or would they be calling for him to be FIRED!
Well at least now I know why they are called “Half- Backs”, “Full-Backs”. and “Tight-Ends”, and why they bend over with their hands between each other’s legs. Thanks Carl Nassib, for opening my eyes, it is all very clear to me now. I will NEVER watch another football game again, or root for any particular team again. I have no desire to watch a bunch of homos chase each other around a field and then pounce on each other like a bunch of rabbits in heat. Carl Nassib ruined football for me for life. Now I keep wondering what is really going on when they huddle, and what takes place behind the scenes in the locker rooms.
Delay of game—not enough men (real men) on the field.
IS THERE ONE JUST ONE company or business in america that does not accept the queer agenda of SIN?
my bank walmart ,every dam tv show and commecials sports even nascar has lost there minds in the evil they call good.
It certainly seems like the list of companies who have NOT caved in, is shrinking to nothing…
“The NFL is “Gay”, The NFL is “Queer”? Big Deal, Pro-Sports are no longer meant as mere entertainment, they are hard-core political propaganda. As for being accepting and open to Homosexuals, so were Ernst Rohm’s Brownshirts.