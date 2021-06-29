The NFL released a commercial on Monday showing support for the LGBTQ+ community on the heels of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib revealing he is gay.

The commercial starts out saying: “Football is gay.” The clip then dives into other adjectives about the sport.

“If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone,” the league said in a tweet. “The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day.”

