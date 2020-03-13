The Democratic National Committee said Thursday that Sunday’s presidential debate between former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont will be held in Washington, D.C., rather than Phoenix.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience,” said DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa.

She also said that Univision anchor and moderator Jorge Ramos was recently close to someone who was in “direct contact” with a person who tested positive for coronavirus and that Mr. Ramos will step aside from participating in the debate out of caution.

She said Mr. Ramos and the person he was in contact with are “in good health” and “symptom-free.”

Univision’s Ilia Calderón will serve as a moderator in his place.

The DNC had already scrapped its live audience for the debate because of the expanding coronavirus outbreak.

