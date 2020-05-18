Leftist activist judges have been undermining the Constitution and the rule of law for decades. This week, “Judge” Emmet Sullivan engaged in the latest and dirtiest of judicial abuse and overreach when he solicited “Amicus Brief” interference in a case that the Department of Justice had declared null.

Rather than abiding by the decision of the DOJ to drop the case against General Michael Flynn, which amounted to entrapment on phony premises by a corrupted FBI under Obama, Sullivan seeks opinions from outsiders as a means of giving the deceitful actions of the FBI a mantle of faux “legitimacy.”

From The Gateway Pundit

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan disregarded two controlling precedents from higher courts with his decision to appoint John Gleeson as amicus curiae in the U.S. v. Michael Flynn case this week. Judicial conduct similar to J. Sullivan’s in these prior, far less politically charged cases was roundly and unanimously condemned by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, D.C. Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan, and their colleagues across the ideological spectrum.–Mike Chenoweth, Forbes Magazine

Sullivan’s behavior represents a collaboration and escalation of criminal over-reaches by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as he waged his so-called “investigation” of bogus “Russian collusion” over the course of two years. Mueller’s team was a handpicked gaggle of the most partisan and unscrupulous pro-Hillary lawyers to be found in the D.C. cesspool.

These efforts to get Flynn are not, in any way, a reflection of honorable jurisprudence, but an extension of leftist mob rule that has made its way into the courtroom. Clearly, the Beltway swamp is much larger and deeper than previously recognized. And Emmet Sullivan has placed himself at the very bottom of it.

