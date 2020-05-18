Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson implied he would not strictly enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.
Swanson spoke with Detroit radio personality Charlie LeDuff on “No BS News Hour” on Friday about the statewide stay-home order. When LeDuff asked Swanson if he would enforce the orders, Swanson said the sheriff’s job is to enforce the laws “with discretion.”
“We have not raided a business, we have not shut a business down,” Swanson said. “We are not pulling people over, we are not writing tickets, and don’t expect us to do it.”
LeDuff raised the issue in regard to Karl Manke, the Owosso barber who defied the orders and opened his barber shop before the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended his barbers license.
“It is dangerous for police officers to determine what is right and what is wrong, otherwise I could look at Lafayette (Street) and say, ‘You know, by the order of the sheriff, I don’t agree with this speed limit, go as fast as you want.’ I can’t do that,” Swanson said. “But what I can do is say, ‘I’m not going to park cars there and pull everyone over who is going 1 (mph) over.'”
Swanson could not immediately be reached for comment by the Free Press Saturday.
Manke’s barber shop is located in Shiawassee County, neighboring Genesee, where Sheriff Brian Begole said his department will not enforce the governor’s orders.
“I have decided, within my authority, that our office cannot and will not divert our primary resources and efforts towards enforcement of the Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders,” Begole said in a letter.
Several other Michigan sheriffs announced they will not enforce the orders, including Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy.
Swanson’s remarks come days after Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced he will continue to enforce violations of the orders be investigated by law enforcement. The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan (PAAM), which includes Leyton, announced it will continue to support the orders.
“We will continue to request that violations of the Executive Orders be investigated by the police and prosecutors will review those on a case-by-case basis to determine if criminal charges are appropriate,” reads a statement from the group. “It is important for businesses and communities to remember that criminal penalties are not the only, or even primary way to enforce the orders. License sanctions or revocations by state agencies and local health departments are also possible. Likewise, the Attorney General’s Office and Michigan State Police can enforce criminal penalties for violations of the Executive Orders.”
Swanson, a registered Democrat, is up for election as Genesee County Sheriff this November. Swanson was appointed to the position after Robert Pickell announced his retirement in October 2019. Pickell held the position for more than 20 years before he retired Jan. 5, according to a report from MLive.
Meredith Spelbring is a news intern with the Detroit Free Press. Reach her at mspelbring@freepress.com or on Twitter @mere0415.
___
(c)2020 the Detroit Free Press
Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
From the article above: “We will continue to request that violations of the Executive Orders be investigated by the police and prosecutors will review those on a case-by-case basis to determine if criminal charges are appropriate,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, go to **** and rot there with Governor Gretchen the WITCH!!!!!!
The only reason the sheriff is pulling back is because of re-election.
Sweep the entire mess out of Michigan and start over with people who know the Constitution of the United States of America. Make them take a test and ensure these tests are implemented into the school system.
From Whitmer down. Start over election by election and get people out of office and put responsible Americans who are filled with integrity into office.
There are bound to be citizens who are patriots that can fill these offices, and if you get into office. Represent the citizens of your towns and state and never let this happen again to you. God bless you all!
This was my prediction from before. The Libs just don’t get it.
We’ve known for years the Libs want to start another Civil War. They couldn’t have made it more obvious. Obama worked overtime (from the golf course) to divide USA along every imaginable line. They want USA destroyed. No sane person could argue otherwise.
The problem with a new Civil War is the Left hates guns. We have all the guns. They have none. They’re stupid.
Ah but, “We have the police force, the National Guard, etc.” say the Libs. No, you don’t. Let this go on long enough and every cop, every National Guardsman, every everything that has people with guns will turn their backs on these socialists barking unlawful orders.
Then there are those cops/military who are Libs. No problem. These will be the ones in it for the benefits and will coward out like the cop last year at the school shooting. He waited outside where he’d be safe personally, while people inside were being shot. Libs are cowards. They let others fight their battles.
They’re going to make this bloody. That should cause some real growth in the Tree of Liberty.