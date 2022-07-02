A data breach at California’s Department of Justice has exposed every state resident holding a permit to carry a concealed weapon, authorities learned this week.
The breach exposed permit holders’ names, addresses and license types, but no social security numbers or financial information were compromised, officials said in a press release.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said it learned of the violation Tuesday from the California State Sheriff’s Association after the state DOJ launched its “2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal.”
“This unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a press release.
“I immediately launched an investigation into how this occurred at the California Department of Justice and will take strong corrective measures where necessary,” Bonta said.
Bonta’s office announced the updated firearms data portal on Monday to improve transparency and information sharing for firearms-related data.
“Transparency is key to increasing public trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve,” Bonta said Monday. “As news of tragic mass shootings continue to dominate the news cycle, leaving many with feelings of fear and uncertainty, we must do everything we can to prevent gun violence.”
The firearms portal allows access to certain information, but personal information about concealed carry weapons permit holders is not supposed to be visible.
After learning of the breach, the state DOJ disabled the dashboard site along with all related links.
The sheriff’s office said it does not know how much time the information was accessible and warns some private information may have been posted on social media websites.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who believes their identity was compromised as a result of the breach to file an online report.
“The California Department of Justice is entrusted to protect Californians and their data,” Bonta said. “We acknowledge the stress this may cause those individuals whose information was exposed. I am deeply disturbed and angered.”
America would have been better served had they released the images of the faces behind the masks of their squads of street vandals, store robbers, statue destroyers and social anarchists. When they show up with their fireworks, knives and tear gas to confront the well-armed public, Patriotic American reality will fall upon them like a Hunter Biden after a drugged out trip to a computer repair shop. Just another breach of trusting a government run by secular beguilers without conscience, who assign THE PEOPLE with social security numbers like the mark of the beast, or like the tattoos on the arms of those sent to Auschwitz, with declared soft good intentions Like “Arbeit Macht Frei”,(Work sets you free) only to discover once inside their sanctuary cities of corruption, is that work makes you their tax slave while their Angels of social mercy turn out to be Todesengles like National Socialist Josef Mengele, waiting behind the gates of their proffered Social Heaven, ready to use your children in Frankensteinian medical experiments, and lampshades out of your skin. Had the German citizen soldier people not been disarmed by the Nazi’s this never would have happened. If American adults could be Constitutionally guaranteed a right to privacy in gun ownership by these social corrupters like they would use a woman’s imagined Constitutional right to privacy to justify abortion, clarity not corruption would rule.
DATA BREACH my ***.. THIS WAS a deliberate leak by the leftists in charge, to shank over gun owners.
Just as they sneak pork into every piece of legislation, they will find some slick way to obtain information to use against you somewhere down the road.
In light of last week’s ruling — which said that Americans have a right to carry a gun outside the home —
Seems kinda quintessential that right after the SCOTUS ruled Americans have a right to carry a gun outside the home, that the Democrats mysteriously release all the permit holders information.
The treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
Yes, I was thinking the same thing. I think someone did that on purpose!
THAT IS WHY i will never live in a state, let alone visit one, that REQUIRES YOU to register your firearms…