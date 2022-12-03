A pro-family activist in California is not surprised that a new study shows his state has fallen from the 44th most conservative state to the 47th.

Based on a study of state legislators’ voting records, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and Massachusetts are the only states that are more liberal than California. Greg Burt of the California Family Council (CFC) says the three-spot drop happened because of so-called Trump derangement syndrome (TDS).

“California voters dislike Trump so much that the Left took advantage of that,” Burt tells AFN. “They were able to push policies that were far more left and away from conservatism because they could link Trump to the conservatives and the Republicans.”

He recognizes, though, that Republicans have been a permanent underclass in California for decades.

According to Fox News, Democrats currently outnumber Republicans in the state Senate 29-9 and 58-17 in the Assembly. Still, Burt submits that California Republicans are not doing themselves any favors by trying to be more like the Democrats.

“The political class here advising the Republicans, supported by businesses, is try and make nice; go into the middle,” he relays. “If you’re going to get more votes in blue California, you’ve got to act more like you’re blue.”

But instead of offering an alternative, he recommends that the Republicans to “paint with bold colors” – advice he says is also good for the Church.

“Stand for truth,” he urges. “Get all mushy, then lives no longer change, and people stop showing up for church.”

The Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA), a project of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Foundation and the American Conservative Union Foundation, conducts an annual, in-depth analysis to rate all 8,000 lawmakers in America, revealing their positions on a wide variety of issues directly affecting communities and families.

