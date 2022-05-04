The surreal nightmare of the past few years continues, with the latest installment being the demolition of the judiciary branch by the “leaker” who revealed the impending five to four Supreme Court decision overturning the infamous Roe v. Wade decision. Clearly, this was a premeditated effort by the left wing activists on the court to mobilize the leftist base, so it could browbeat those voting to nullify Roe. As such it opens the Court to the violence and intimidation of leftist street mobs; real thugs who, unlike the January 6 protestors, seek to inflict real pain and injury on those with whom they disagree.
Within hours of the leak, protesters were lining up outside the Court to shout their anger and their threats. No doubt the leftist Democrats on Capitol Hill will find nothing dangerous in all of this, and will in fact offer every lame and toxic justification for the coordinated attack. This course of events reeks of criminality and sedition. But should anybody really be surprised by it?
Many Germans of the Nazi era who had no love for the Reich were horrified as they helplessly watched their fellow citizens being loaded onto railcars to be shipped off to the death camps. Yet that was not the moment in time when the course of their nation could have been decisively altered. It was much earlier in the descent of that society when something substantive might have been done against the prevailing trends of the day. Early on however, most people had found it easier to turn a blind eye, since the danger wasn’t directly confronting them. Eventually, their luck ran out.
In a similar sense, Americans have been backing away from the leftist onslaught for years, despite it being equally vile and dangerous as the Nazis in every respect. From the onset of Roe versus Wade in 1973, too many Americans have either been too timid or too calloused to the horror and moral abomination it unleashed in their midst. The rights of the unborn were trampled beyond imagination, with unspeakable horrors visited on those in the womb, along with their mothers, who themselves are often the victims of pressure and coercion. But of course this genocide could be conducted in relative silence. So indifference to the plight of millions of brutally slaughtered babies was remarkably easy.
Yet like any cancer, such a societal malignancy was not going to stay confined to only one area. As the rights of the unborn were ever more egregiously trampled, with no pushback, the rights of all were increasingly endangered. And the appalling over-reaches of government in the past two years, from the lockdowns to the vax mandates, to brutish FBI raids on innocent citizens in the dark of night, have predictably borne out this danger.
So with all of these unspeakable atrocities befalling the Nation, could people really believe that the High Court might benignly reverse the monumental travesty of Roe, but countercultural leftists would simply go along with it? They’ve been waging a very dirty war to force their sick/twisted ideology on the Nation for far too long to passively accept a decision, any decision, that didn’t go their way.
The stage was set for Monday’s outrage against the Court by the stolen Presidential Election of 2020. America watched it happen. America was incensed. But America did nothing to confront the treason that had been perpetrated in plain sight of the people. So leftists knew they had the “green light” to abominate every other law and institution of the Nation. And they have been relentlessly doing so ever since.
Chief “Justice” John Roberts expressed his apparent consternation over the incident, and announced that he is taking steps to launch an investigation. Assuming he is sincere this time (and that is by no means guaranteed), it is beyond naive to expect that the perpetrator(s) will ever face any substantive consequences. So far, the flagrant crimes of leftists, as they’ve infested and overtaken one governing body after another, all the way from blue state municipalities and capitols to the D.C. Swamp, have not resulted in a single arrest of any public official for reprehensible, and sometimes murderous overreaches of unauthorized power. It isn’t likely to start now.
Far from being an innocent bystander, John Roberts did his best to establish the illicit leftist Biden Cabal that now holds the reins of power, refusing to hear cases of massive fraud and cheating that inarguably overturned the re-election of President Trump. So if he thinks he can put any limits on the monster he helped unleash, he is delusional.
Power that is ill-gotten, with no proper repercussions, will never be willingly or amicably relinquished. It simply not in the nature of those who amass power on that basis to do so. The thoroughly corrupted system will not fix itself, but instead will only continue to degenerate into a nightmarish morass of oppression and human suffering all across this once great land. What we are seeing is the inevitable “next phase” in the eradication of the US Constitution as a guarantor of the rights of the people, unborn and born.
If Americans are not willing to accept this fate, they must recognize that the window of opportunity to correct things will not remain open forever.
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
Hell itself, has often been described as the ultimate place reserved for the people of voluntary failure. If that be true then these failing secular Democrats have finally succeeded in turning this American Christian designed nation into hell on earth, which in fact has been the mission all along of their true leader, the Great Consumer himself who like his appointed failed leaders like Joe, Nancy, Chuck, Bill and Obama, would rather rule in the failed American hell of their own making, than serve in the successful American heaven of collective success, unity, and protection of the innocent in unborn childlike form, soon to be freed by the ever present children of the light, now again being led by the truths that set all men free of them and the soul killing deaths that they deal. It ultimately reveals the reality of the Devil in their own actions and existence, which to their own destruction also reveals to all that if there is a Devil, there also is a God, which by their own evil action proves it definitely is not they whom would try to persuade is a collective government of false promises and failed programs. Allowing the government to bless the killing innocent babies for convenience or the pursuit of pleasure, is about as low as one human or one collective nation can fall, and the birthing place of most of our current growing American division, by race, religion, gender, and place of birth that led to the mass ending of births, along with the death of American innocence.
What i want to know, is IF ME OR SOMEONE else does something to “Intimidate” a jury, a judge or a witness, THAT IS A FEDERAL CRIME.
So why are these folks, trying to INTIMIDATE THESE judges, not being arrested!?
Sounds almost like an “insurrection” in the making. Are they going to call in the National Guard and beef up the DC police force? Are they going to put up a fence around the Supreme Court building? Or would they only do those things if they thought the vote was going the other way?
No, BECAUSE just like ANTIFA and BLM, this is the “RIGHT” sort of insurrection…
To say that deciding to have an abortion is a ‘hard choice’ implies a debate about whether the unborn baby should live or be killed, thereby endowing it with a status of being.”
Regardless whether one is a Christian or a Democrat, killing a defenseless unborn human baby is terribly wrong!
#6 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou Shalt Not Kill”
If an unborn baby has a heartbeat, the baby is alive, to stop that heartbeat is to kill the unborn baby.
This is an excellent article and is exactly 100% correct.. The only thing that I would add is that liberals are without exception exception either demon possessed or demon inspired. Which means that like their father Satan they won’t give up without a fight. So those of us who know the truth and stand for it can expect a lot of trouble in the future.
Nothing would surprise me if it turned out the one of the leftists in the court was the one who let this out, the DEMONcrats would do anything to control the court and to destroy the rule of law. How many times has either schemer or nasty pislousi said that if the court does not go a certain way then they will reap the winds, well all those threats, well it was probably one of those leftist judges that let this out.
The DEMONcrats are all unhinged and have all gone against the law at every turn, people can bet thatthe lizzy Warrenville more than li,Ely get as many as she/it can to cause problems for those on the bench. This is just beyond stupid of those in congress, to violate the law and try to force things their way.
And the sickening thing to me, is TIME AFTER TIME they have willfully made those outright threats TO THE court, but no one has EVER BEEN CHARGED with it..
As we have seen with the radical left’s hateful, violent response to the unprecedented and egregiously unethical leak of the Supreme Court’s impending decision to overturn Roe v Wade and allow the abortion issue to be decided by the states, Hell that no fury like a feticidal zealot denied. The left’s reliance on mob rule to defend and promote its immoral policies means that innocent lives will be placed in serious jeopardy and property destroyed as throngs of crazed pro-abortionists rampage throughout the nation in an effort to intimidate the Justices and preserve the status quo. Of course, we can expect the leftist propagandists in the mainstream media to describe the resulting riots as “mostly peaceful” protests. Let’s hope that the five Justices who are upholding states’ rights on the abortion issue are not influenced by the left’s brutal tactics. Otherwise, the essential checks and balances that were instituted by our nation’s founding fathers will be greatly diminished.
i have a great idea it’s called keeping your legs closed or maybe a condom , abstinence may work.
“Supreme Court Upheaval Foreshadows Leftist Mob Overthrow of America”. Excuse me, but are they threatening an insurrection? Unlike the mostly peaceful protest on 1/6, this is an actual mob threatening an actual use of force to overthrow the US Government. I would bet that the actual defenders of the Constitution are better armed then they were last time. I could be wrong, but more important, I pray it NEVER comes to that again.