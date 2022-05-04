The surreal nightmare of the past few years continues, with the latest installment being the demolition of the judiciary branch by the “leaker” who revealed the impending five to four Supreme Court decision overturning the infamous Roe v. Wade decision. Clearly, this was a premeditated effort by the left wing activists on the court to mobilize the leftist base, so it could browbeat those voting to nullify Roe. As such it opens the Court to the violence and intimidation of leftist street mobs; real thugs who, unlike the January 6 protestors, seek to inflict real pain and injury on those with whom they disagree.

Within hours of the leak, protesters were lining up outside the Court to shout their anger and their threats. No doubt the leftist Democrats on Capitol Hill will find nothing dangerous in all of this, and will in fact offer every lame and toxic justification for the coordinated attack. This course of events reeks of criminality and sedition. But should anybody really be surprised by it?

Many Germans of the Nazi era who had no love for the Reich were horrified as they helplessly watched their fellow citizens being loaded onto railcars to be shipped off to the death camps. Yet that was not the moment in time when the course of their nation could have been decisively altered. It was much earlier in the descent of that society when something substantive might have been done against the prevailing trends of the day. Early on however, most people had found it easier to turn a blind eye, since the danger wasn’t directly confronting them. Eventually, their luck ran out.

In a similar sense, Americans have been backing away from the leftist onslaught for years, despite it being equally vile and dangerous as the Nazis in every respect. From the onset of Roe versus Wade in 1973, too many Americans have either been too timid or too calloused to the horror and moral abomination it unleashed in their midst. The rights of the unborn were trampled beyond imagination, with unspeakable horrors visited on those in the womb, along with their mothers, who themselves are often the victims of pressure and coercion. But of course this genocide could be conducted in relative silence. So indifference to the plight of millions of brutally slaughtered babies was remarkably easy.

Yet like any cancer, such a societal malignancy was not going to stay confined to only one area. As the rights of the unborn were ever more egregiously trampled, with no pushback, the rights of all were increasingly endangered. And the appalling over-reaches of government in the past two years, from the lockdowns to the vax mandates, to brutish FBI raids on innocent citizens in the dark of night, have predictably borne out this danger.

So with all of these unspeakable atrocities befalling the Nation, could people really believe that the High Court might benignly reverse the monumental travesty of Roe, but countercultural leftists would simply go along with it? They’ve been waging a very dirty war to force their sick/twisted ideology on the Nation for far too long to passively accept a decision, any decision, that didn’t go their way.

The stage was set for Monday’s outrage against the Court by the stolen Presidential Election of 2020. America watched it happen. America was incensed. But America did nothing to confront the treason that had been perpetrated in plain sight of the people. So leftists knew they had the “green light” to abominate every other law and institution of the Nation. And they have been relentlessly doing so ever since.

Chief “Justice” John Roberts expressed his apparent consternation over the incident, and announced that he is taking steps to launch an investigation. Assuming he is sincere this time (and that is by no means guaranteed), it is beyond naive to expect that the perpetrator(s) will ever face any substantive consequences. So far, the flagrant crimes of leftists, as they’ve infested and overtaken one governing body after another, all the way from blue state municipalities and capitols to the D.C. Swamp, have not resulted in a single arrest of any public official for reprehensible, and sometimes murderous overreaches of unauthorized power. It isn’t likely to start now.

Far from being an innocent bystander, John Roberts did his best to establish the illicit leftist Biden Cabal that now holds the reins of power, refusing to hear cases of massive fraud and cheating that inarguably overturned the re-election of President Trump. So if he thinks he can put any limits on the monster he helped unleash, he is delusional.

Power that is ill-gotten, with no proper repercussions, will never be willingly or amicably relinquished. It simply not in the nature of those who amass power on that basis to do so. The thoroughly corrupted system will not fix itself, but instead will only continue to degenerate into a nightmarish morass of oppression and human suffering all across this once great land. What we are seeing is the inevitable “next phase” in the eradication of the US Constitution as a guarantor of the rights of the people, unborn and born.

If Americans are not willing to accept this fate, they must recognize that the window of opportunity to correct things will not remain open forever.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.