Less than 48 hours after booting Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from her position as GOP Conference Chair, House Republicans on Friday morning voted Rep. Elise Stefanik into the lower chamber’s No. 3 job, making the New York lawmaker the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress.

The switch jettisons the anti-Trump, old-guard Cheney – the eldest daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney – in favor of Stefanik, who won the vote over last-minute challenger Rep. Chip Roy, R-Tex., 134-46, with 9 members voting “present” and 3 choosing a write-in candidate. Stefanik’s path to victory was essentially cleared after she secured the enthusiastic support of former President Donald Trump, who also released a statement Thursday night slamming Roy.

In long interview Liz Cheney showed her combative side to Bret Baier on Special Report Thursday evening, striking conservatives, talking over Baier and renewing her criticism of Donald Trump. Her 15 minutes must be nearly up.



