(The Center Square) – House Oversight Committee James Comer, R-Ky., is pushing for President Joe Biden’s records from his time as Vice President to probe allegations that he worked with his son to bring in $20 million from overseas entities.

Comer sent a letter to the the National Archives and Records Administration demanding unredacted records related to then-Vice President Biden’s meetings and communications with his family members, the latest step in the ongoing investigation into allegations that the Biden family raked in millions using the White House.

“Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling,” the letter said.

Notably, NARA is the same agency that reported former President Donald Trump to federal law enforcement for allegedly refusing to hand over classified documents. That report led to an indictment of the former president.

“We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son’s foreign business associates,” the letter adds. “We also know that Hunter Biden and his associates were informed of then-Vice President Biden’s official government duties in countries where they had a financial interest. The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption.”

Comer also asks for communications using the name “Robert L. Peters,” which Comer says was a pseudonym for Biden when he was Vice President.

The Hunter Biden investigation turned the focus more onto the president when a long-time associate of Hunter Biden testified to the committee that the Vice President would often speak to his son on speaker phone when business associates were present.

Biden has repeatedly dismissed questions about him benefiting from these alleged deals. Attorney General Merrick Garland recently appointed a Special Counsel for Hunter’s tax and gun-related charges.

While the Department of Justice has been slow or unwilling to release updates and documents on the case, the Oversight Committee has released a steady stream of documents drawing more fire to the president and raising questions about his level of involvement with his son.

Those documents include witness testimony from a close associate of Hunter Biden, an FBI informant report, as well as bank records allegedly showing millions of dollars coming from entities in China, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia and Ukraine and through about 20 shell companies to the Biden family and associates.

“The Committee is concerned that foreign nationals have sought access and influence by engaging in lucrative business relationships with high-profile political figures’ immediate family members, including members of the Biden family,” the letter said.