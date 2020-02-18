Parents at a New York City school are “freaked-out” after disgraced Democratic politician and registered sex offender Anthony Weiner lobbied for more access to the school where his son also attends, the New York Post reported Monday.
The Post reported that the school board is considering letting Weiner back onto campus grounds, overturning a “long-standing policy” of letting him only get as close as the gates of the “fancy downtown school.”
The Post declined to name the school where 8-year-old Jordan attends but said Weiner is trying to gain permission to attend campus events, such as parent-teacher conferences.
“Parents are very upset,” an insider told the outlet. “The school has kids that are 16 and 17 — the same age as [the kid] that he was [sexting] with.”
Weiner served 15 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexting a 15-year-old North Carolina girl. He must now register as a sex offender for life.
“While it’s commonly believed that sex offenders aren’t allowed on school grounds, New York state regulations make an exception if the offender has a child at the school, under certain circumstances,” the Post reported. “However, school boards can make the decision to disallow or allow the parent past their gates.”
