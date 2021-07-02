A special election to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom will take place Sept. 14, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis announced Thursday.
Kounalakis issued a proclamation setting the date for the election that will seek to determine whether Newsom should be recalled and, if so, potentially elect his successor after more than 1.7 million Californians signed a petition calling for the vote.
Calfornia Secretary of State Shirley Weber certified the election earlier Thursday, giving Kounalakis the choice to set election day on either Aug. 31 or Sept. 14.
Election officials had previously urged Kounalakis to set the election for no earlier than Sept. 14 as the state is required to mail every registered voter a ballot under legislation signed by Newsom earlier this year.
The process would require election officials to locate enough paper to print millions of ballots within the 59 days after the period for candidates to file closes.
Newsom’s Department of Finance on Thursday said the election will cost the state $276 million.
Weber confirmed on June 24 that the petition to hold the election had surpassed the 1.49 million signatures necessary, a number that is equal to 12% of the votes cast in California’s 2018 gubernatorial election, which Newsom, a Democrat, won with 61.9% of the vote over Republican candidate John Cox, who earned 38.1%.
The vote will be just the second recall election in the state’s history after Democratic Gov. Gray Davis was recalled in 2003 and was ousted by actor and now-former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzeneggar.
Several people have announced their candidacies for the recall election including former Olympic gold-medalist Caitlyn Jenner and former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose, R-Calif.
Gavin is a dictator and a low life, unfortunately, communist California, if they replace Gavin, will only replace Gavin with another communist.
I can’t think of anyone more deserving of being recalled than this “condom” of a governor, and I agree with backpacker. What troubles me is not that they will replace him with another communist and I agree that they would, but that the recall will fail, and even then, I still believe that these people deserve what they get for voting him in , in the first place.
What does trouble me is that when miscreants like Newsome, Whitmore, Lightfoot, Murphy, and the king of all “condoms” Cuomo destroy a city or state and people have finally had enough they leave. Trouble is that where ever they go they usually bring their voting habits with them, like locusts destroying one place after another. Eventually this can and will have an efffect on states that unlike these democrat run stink holes still value thigs like our freedom and the constitution.
LETS HOPE they kick him to the curb… AND SEND A massive wave towards ALL DEMS, putting them on notice.